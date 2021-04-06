Wisconsin Assembly elections panel aims to begin ‘formal investigation’ into 2020

Brandtjen and Sanfelippo said the committee's subpoena power could be useful in getting testimony and records from the groups that worked with elections officials last year — though they both maintained they didn't want to widely invoke the power if they didn't have to.

"I'm anticipating with those outside groups, we may have to subpoena individuals and documentation in order to really get a handle on what's going on," Sanfelippo said. "I'm hoping that we don't need to revert to subpoenas for state officials because it's in everybody's best interest for us to be open and transparent about our elections."