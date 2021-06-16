Wisconsin Assembly easily approves expungement bill, now it heads to Senate

Wisconsin's Assembly easily approved a bipartisan measure Wednesday that would allow more people convicted of some crimes to remove them from their records.

The chamber quickly approved the measure on a voice vote with no discussion. It now heads to the Senate.

The bill, which the Assembly has passed twice before but has never advanced out of the Legislature, removes the age limit for offenders to petition a court to get a crime removed from their record if they have successfully completed their sentence. If a crime is expunged, it is not considered a conviction for employment, according to the bill, which outlines a process for expungement.