Wisconsin Assembly Democrats find inroads in Milwaukee suburbs

A week ago, Wisconsin Democrats were highly optimistic about their chances for picking up seats in a sate Legislature controlled by Republicans for a decade.
In the Assembly, the party’s battle stance had shifted in the weeks prior to the election. Rather than simply looking to protect vulnerable members as part of their defensive “Save the Veto” posture, Democrats, buoyed by polling that showed more seats in play, were on the offensive.
Their goal: deliver Robin Vos the first Republican incumbent losses he’d seen in his tenure as Assembly speaker while safeguarding their own.
Ultimately, they ended up doing just that, flipping two Republican-held suburban Milwaukee seats: Brookfield Rep. Rob Hutton’s 13th District and Mequon Rep. Jim Ott’s 23rd District.
They also successfully defended Wauwatosa Democratic Rep. Robyn Vining's 14th District seat, seen as a top pickup opportunity for Republicans after she won by 138 votes two years ago, along with three other Republican targets.
But in the Senate, it was Republicans who flipped two districts, though they fell short of the third pickup they needed to secure a two-thirds veto-proof majority in the chamber: the open southwestern Wisconsin 32nd Senate District, which former state Ag Secretary Brad Pfaff won by 589 votes, per unofficial results.
The legislative races were decided in what former Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Mike Tate described as “an extraordinarily hard year for the top of the ticket.” Despite polling that showed a clear advantage for former Vice President Joe Biden, he ended up winning the state over President Donald Trump by just over 20,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.
Partisans on both sides have different takeaways from the outcomes of those down-ballot elections, especially in the Assembly, where GOP operative Brandon Scholz noted Republicans were bracing themselves to lose anywhere between four and 10 seats as Democratic spending surged.
With a gain of only two seats for Democrats, Scholz said the party has “nothing to show for it.”
“In the face of all the spending from the Democrats down-ballot, the results don’t show the expectation from the spending,” he said.
Sachin Chheda, a Democratic operative and head of the Fair Elections Project, said the results showed that district lines Republicans drew after the last census to their advantage worked. In short, he said, “the gerrymander held.”
“I’m not at all surprised that the gerrymander held because this is the whole point: the gerrymander is supposed to hold,” he added.
Differences in spending, approaches
Wisconsin Democracy Campaign executive director Matt Rothschild, whose group tracks political spending, noted the state’s Democratic Party and outside groups saw a “big advantage” this cycle, bringing in twice as much as their Republican counterparts.
In the last two weeks of the election alone, the fundraising arm for Assembly Democrats outraised Republicans 6-1, or $705,938 compared to $121,600, a WDC tally showed. Rothschild called that “a huge money advantage."
“The money difference wasn’t decisive certainly in the Senate, and in the Assembly, it may have helped a little bit,” he said in an interview.
In one of the Senate seats Republicans flipped, western Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District (which Democratic Sen. Patty Schachtner won in a 2018 special election), Democrats were at a spending disadvantage among outside groups.
There, Republican outside groups outspent their Democratic counterparts 6-1, which Rothschild called an “exception to the rule” in a year where Democrats’ allies were largely spending more in Senate races, according to a roundup from WDC shared with the Cap Times.
Schachtner lost the seat by 20 percentage points, per unofficial results.
In northeastern Wisconsin’s open 30th Senate District, which Republican Eric Wimberger won by 9 points, outside spending neared $1 million, per WDC’s tally. In all, pro-Democratic outside spending hit $547,000, almost $100,000 more than Republican independent expenditures in the seat.
Tate, the former head of DPW, wondered what impact the difference in approaches among Assembly Democrats, which had “a very offensive posture,” and Senate Democrats, where the message was largely defensive, had on the outcomes in both chambers — something he said may be worth examining moving forward.
“We’re coming back net positive in the Assembly and net negative in the Senate, and I think that had a lot to do with the posture that we started with,” he said. “Obviously it was ‘Save the Veto’ in both chambers, but then a coalition of groups got together and said, ‘We think there’s an opportunity to make gains in the Assembly. Let’s go try to play there.’ That just didn’t happen as much in the Senate.”
In the closing weeks of the election, Democrats eyed longtime Sen. Alberta Darling’s 8th District as a potential pickup opportunity. North of Milwaukee, the Senate district included two Assembly districts that Democrats believed were vulnerable: Ott’s (which he ended up losing) and Germantown Rep. Dan Knodl’s 24th District, which he won by nearly 3 percentage points, unofficial results show.
Darling, R-River Hills, ultimately won re-election by more than 8 points.
Movement in suburbs
In the Assembly, the Democratic pickups came in the Milwaukee suburbs, where Republicans have seen slippage in recent elections.
In 2016, Trump carried the conservative “WOW” counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington by 28 percentage points, running behind Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who won them by a margin of 38 points.
Specifically, Trump won Washington County by 40 points, carried “crucial Waukesha County,” as the pundits call it, by 27 points and Ozaukee County by 19, leading to (as Politico recently described) “whispers of a slow political realignment due north of Milwaukee.
This time, Trump lost ground in all three, with unofficial returns showing a 38-point margin in Washington, 21 points in Waukesha and 12 points in Ozaukee.
At the legislative level, the Democratic flips came in the west-of-Milwaukee 13th Assembly District, which includes parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties, and the north-of-Milwaukee 23rd Assembly District, which includes parts of Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties.
Chheda, of the Fair Elections Project, who had pointed to the strength of the Republican-drawn maps as to why Democrats weren’t able to make further inroads in the Legislature, said the boundaries failed in the two districts because of those voters’ recent movement away from Republicans.
“The only reason (Republicans’ gerrymander) didn’t hold in those two districts is because the more rapid change in the suburbs in partisan identity, especially of suburban women, wasn’t anticipated by the Republicans in 2011,” he said. “It was accelerated by Trump.”
But to Milwaukee-area GOP operative and activist Chris Lawrence, Democrats’ views of softening suburban support for Republicans are overblown.
“It’s just a small Trump effect, that’s all it is. It didn’t hurt our side down-ballot at all. We had people who wanted to vote against Trump, and they voted for Republicans down the ballot,” he said, adding later: “I don’t think the suburban slippage is as aggressive as people make it out to be.”
Lawrence said he went into Tuesday expecting three losses, which all came to pass: Bonnie Lee (Vining’s 14th AD opponent), Hutton and Ott.
But the area that most concerns him is Wauwatosa, just west of Milwaukee, where both Vining and Lee are from.
“I’m not too concerned about Brookfield,” he said of the Waukesha County city where Hutton is from. “But 'Tosa was the Achilles heel.”
