Wisconsin Assembly approves summer sales tax holiday for bars, restaurants

But it wouldn't allocate money to counties or the state make up for the anticipated loss of dollars — a point some Democratic critics homed in on during floor debate Tuesday as they floated an amendment to backfill local governments (it was dismissed as not germane to the bill).

"While a tax holiday sounds like a fantastic idea for consumers, at the same time, this is going to be a significant loss of revenue, $13 million, for our local units of government," said Democratic Rep. Beth Meyers, of Bayfield.

The fiscal estimate for the legislation, prepared by the Department of Revenue, said the push would decrease state sales tax collections by an anticipated $159 million and county sales tax revenue by $13.3 million. The state sales tax is 5%, while most counties have enacted a 0.5% local sales tax levy.

Among those that have registered against the bill, according to the state's Eye on Lobbying website, are the Wisconsin Counties Association, Association of Wisconsin Tourism Attractions and Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Convention Bureau.