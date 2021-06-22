Wisconsin Assembly approves penalty for defunding police

"The solution is not for the Legislature to try to micromanage these municipal budgeting decisions," Democratic Rep. Mark Spreitzer said prior to debate. "It's to actually fund municipal budgets so our communities can make the investments in public safety we would all like to see."

Spreitzer said the proposal was a "cynical" attempt to punish local governments.

"This bill is not serious," Spreitzer said. "This bill is laughable."

Republican backers say the bill would keep cities from indiscriminately cutting police and would keep communities safe.

"Fewer officers means when you are threatened, you wait long to have someone come and help you out," said Republican Speaker Robin Vos. "When police officers do their jobs, they prevent violence and that's what we need more of in our society."

Vos said the public supports funding police departments, not cutting them.

"Reducing funding for the police should never be supported by anyone in public office," he said.

The bill passed on a 61-37 vote, with all Republicans and Democratic Rep. Nick Milroy, of South Range, in support and all other Democrats against.