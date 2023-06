A proposal headed to Gov. Tony Evers' desk after Assembly passage Wednesday would increase the maximum prison time for people who produce or sell drugs that cause another person's death.

The legislation, SB 101, comes after the state Department of Health Services last year reported a record 1,427 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, 16.3% more than the previous record in 2020 and more than twice the toll from six and seven years earlier. Health officials blame fentanyl for much of the increase.

The Senate already approved the legislation, 28-3. The Assembly passed it Wednesday on a voice vote. Given its vast bipartisan support, Evers is likely to sign the measure into law.

Under the proposal, the maximum penalty for causing another person's death by manufacturing, distributing or delivering many controlled substances, analogs of those substances, ketamine or flunitrazepam would increase from a 25-year prison sentence to a 40-year sentence. The maximum extended supervision period would also shift from 15 to 20 years under the new bill.

Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback didn't respond to a request for comment.

Several police organizations supported the measure. The only organization that registered to oppose it was the ACLU of Wisconsin.

"While reducing rates of overdose deaths is certainly an urgent priority, SB 101 won't alleviate the crisis," ACLU of Wisconsin policy analyst Jon McCray Jones said. "An extensive body of research - as well as our own lived experiences - tells us that punitive drug laws don't reduce drug use, substance abuse disorder, or overdoses."

The state is expanding efforts to curb opioid overdoses with what is expected to be more than $500 million in opioid lawsuit settlement funds over nearly two decades.

A plan approved by the state Legislature in September, which adjusted a plan by DHS, detailed spending for $31 million in settlement funds the state received last year. Another $8 million is expected to come in 2023, according to the DHS.

Some $10 million is being spent on upgrading or building new addiction treatment facilities, with $6 million going to tribal nations for prevention and treatment and $3 million going to law enforcement grants. Another $3 million is expanding availability of naloxone, or Narcan, the overdose-reversal drug, and $2 million is boosting distribution of fentanyl test strips.

Some 91% of opioid overdose deaths in 2021 involved fentanyl or other synthetic opioids, with fentanyl overdoses nearly doubling from 2019 to 2021, the state Department of Health Services said in a public health advisory in August.

Fentanyl and other potent synthetic opioids are increasingly showing up in other drugs, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, counterfeit pills and even marijuana, state officials say.

In most cases, users are unaware that the substance they're using has been laced with fentanyl, Paul Krupski, director of opioid initiatives for DHS, said in a statement last year.