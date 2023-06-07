The Assembly passed a package of bills Wednesday seeking to respond to persistent backlogs at the state agency that processes professional licenses, sending the bills to the state Senate.

Five of the six bills in the package passed with all Republicans in favor and most or all Democrats against. Most lawmakers on both sides supported one of the measures addressing the backlogs.

Department of Safety and Professional Services officials have for years attributed the long license processing times to ongoing staffing shortages, in part due to a lack of funding by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Republicans praised the bills, saying they could mend the backlogs that have delayed Wisconsinites from entering the workforce or beginning their careers. Democrats against the measures said they would increase the agency's workload without giving them enough resources to take on the additional work.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is unlikely to all sign the bills into law if they get to his desk. The Department of Safety and Professional Services opposed provisions in most of the measures in the package.

Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback didn't respond to a request for comment.

AB 200 would require the Department of Safety and Professional Services to update the Legislature on the time it takes to process applications for credentials, with additional data on when the department sought additional information, including arrest and criminal records, from applicants. The bill passed 63-33, with all Republicans and Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, in favor.

DSPS spokesperson Mike Tierney said the legislation would require the department "to report on arbitrary metrics that will not offer meaningful information to applicants."

AB 201 would require the DSPS to update monthly on their website the time it takes to process applications for credentials, the number of applications over the past month and the number of applications accepted and denied. The bill passed 63-33, with all Republicans and Billings in favor.

AB 202, which passed along party lines, was designed to reduce the amount of time it takes for the department to review the legal records of people applying for credentials, exempting the department from reviewing certain past offenses.

AB 203, which passed 83-13, would specify that it's applicants' responsibility to submit materials to renew their credentials before the assigned date. It would also clarify that a person's license remains in effect if they submit a renewal application by the due date. The DSPS said they support this measure as written.

AB 204 would extend the renewal period from two years to four years for people in the health and business professions. The measure passed 62-34, along party lines.

AB 205 would allow people in the business and health professions who are licensed in another state to work in Wisconsin under a preliminary credential while their application for a permanent credential is pending. The measure passed 62-34, along party lines.

Finally, AB 206, which also passed along party lines, would require the department to post on its website whether another state's credentials for health care workers would allow those workers to qualify for a health care credential in Wisconsin.