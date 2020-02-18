Wisconsin Assembly again approves call for Constitutional convention

But critics of the effort, who voiced many of the concerns they did last session, fear a convention would open the door to major constitutional revisions in a "runaway convention," since delegates would not be required to abide by proposed limitations.

Rep. LaKeshia Myers, D-Milwaukee, said such a convention could "roll back a lot of the laws" covered under the current document, adding: "There is a reason we have only amended the Constitution 27 times."

In addition to receiving opposition from the chamber's 36 Democrats, Republican Reps. Dave Murphy, of Greenville, and Amy Loudenbeck, of Clinton, both voted against the measure.

The proposal does not need the support of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to be enacted. But it does have to clear the state Senate, where the measure received a public hearing in October but hasn't yet gotten a committee vote. Its future in that chamber is unclear.

Constitutional amendments can be ratified by one of two methods: The first, which has been done 27 times, requires a two-thirds vote by both the U.S. House and Senate before being sent to the states for ratification by their legislatures.