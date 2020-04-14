Wisconsin approves 'Marsy’s Law' crime victim constitutional amendment

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin voters by large margins have approved a controversial and significant constitutional amendment that alters state law by providing stronger protections for alleged crime victims.

MARSY'S LAW 3,629 of 3,937 precincts Yes 1,025,500..........76% No 330,433..........24%

The measure, known as “Marsy’s Law,” is promoted by a California billionaire and supported by crime victims who say it makes their rights just as strong as those of the accused by enshrining them in the Wisconsin Constitution.

In May 2019, the measure was approved a second time by the Legislature and put on the April ballot. The measure received overwhelming support in the Assembly, with just 15 Democrats and Republicans opposed. In the Senate, just five of the 33 members voted against it: four Democrats and one Republican.

The national campaign for Marsy’s Law has spent about $102 million in at least a dozen states where ballot measures were approved between 2008 and 2018. In Wisconsin, the state group spent nearly $1.2 million on lobbying in the 2017-18 legislative session and $384,500 more in the first six months of 2019.