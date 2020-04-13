Wisconsin approves crime victim constitutional amendment

Marsy’s Law was named after Marsalee (Marsy) Ann Nicholas, a University of California-Santa Barbara student who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Just a week after the murder, Marsy’s mother, Marcella, was confronted by her daughter’s murderer at a local market. She hadn’t been told he had been released on bail just days after Marsy’s murder. Henry Nicholas III is Marsy’s brother, and the billionaire founder of the Marsy’s Law national campaign.

While popular among lawmakers of both parties, the measure does have its detractors, including defense attorneys and some criminal justice advocates, say Marsy's Law would create havoc because of what they view as the amendment's unclear language and say it could undermine the rights of defendants, who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Opponents of the measure say it could increase the likelihood of exculpatory evidence being thrown out by a judge.

Supporters of Marsy's Law say it simply makes the rights of alleged victims just as strong as those of the accused. Some rights for victims are already delineated in the Wisconsin Constitution, and others are outlined in statute, which carries less weight. Marsy’s Law would add 16 new rights for victims while eliminating reference to a fair trial for the defendant.