A Wisconsin appeals court has affirmed the right to receive public records in electronic format.
The decision, released Wednesday, upholds a lower court’s order requiring state Rep. Scott Krug, R-Wisconsin Rapids, to turn over electronic copies of emails requested by The Progressive magazine editor Bill Lueders.
Lueders, who is president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said the decision represents "a major win for requesters in Wisconsin."
In 2016, Lueders requested four months of Krug’s correspondence with citizens regarding four bills and the terms "stewardship fund; DNR scientists; state parks; conservation staff; high capacity wells; groundwater; lakeshore dredging; navigable waters; wetlands; water rights."
In response, Krug printed out copies of the emails for Lueders to read and refused a follow-up request for the electronic records, saying the paper copies were "substantially as readable" as the originals.
When a judge ordered him to turn over the electronic copies, Krug appealed.
In a unanimous decision, the appeals court wrote, "Krug’s appeal falters right out of the gate due to his erroneous reading" of state law, which says the "substantially as readable" provision applies only when the requester shows up in person, which Lueders did not.
The court agreed with Lueders that electronic copies include volumes of metadata about the sender, recipient and how and when the message was transmitted.
"The ruling rejects the excuses conjured up by the custodians in this case to deny access to records in electronic form and clearly establishes that electronic records contain additional information beyond what is provided with printed paper copies," Lueders said in an email. "It should end all doubt that requesters who ask for records in electronic form — often the simplest way to provide them — are entitled to receive records in electronic form."