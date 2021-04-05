Wisconsin Appeals Court sides against business group in effort to block public records

A Wisconsin Appeals Court panel on Monday sided against a powerful Wisconsin business association to block the release of state health department data on businesses linked to COVID-19 cases.
The Madison-based District IV Court of Appeals sent the lawsuit, brought by the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce against Gov. Tony Evers' administration, back to circuit court with orders to dismiss it.
According to the Department of Justice, the state can release the records once the court-imposed is lifted, a process which involves a 30-day lag to give WMC and other business groups the chance to appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The case is one of the most notable public records cases during the COVID-19 era in Wisconsin, and pits business’ right to privacy against the public’s right to information.
The state Department of Health Services since last summer had planned to release the names of more than 1,000 businesses with more than 25 employees where at least two workers have tested positive for COVID-19. That prompted an outcry from Wisconsin businesses, which said releasing such information to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other media outlets that requested the information would have severe impacts on companies already struggling through the pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers’ administration briefly reversed course, but the governor in the fall told reporters the administration planned to release the information in the near future.
A Waukesha County judge issued a five-day temporary restraining order preventing the state from releasing any business information. In December, the judge again extended a restraining order preventing the state health department from releasing the information.
Spokespersons for WMC and Evers didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
