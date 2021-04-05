 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Appeals Court sides against business group in effort to block public records
Wisconsin Appeals Court sides against business group in effort to block public records

A Wisconsin Appeals Court panel on Monday sided against a powerful Wisconsin business association to block the release of state health department data on businesses linked to COVID-19 cases.

The Madison-based District IV Court of Appeals sent the lawsuit, brought by the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce against Gov. Tony Evers' administration, back to circuit court with orders to dismiss it. 

According to the Department of Justice, the state can release the records once the court-imposed is lifted, a process which involves a 30-day lag to give WMC and other business groups the chance to appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. 

The case is one of the most notable public records cases during the COVID-19 era in Wisconsin, and pits business’ right to privacy against the public’s right to information.

The state Department of Health Services since last summer had planned to release the names of more than 1,000 businesses with more than 25 employees where at least two workers have tested positive for COVID-19. That prompted an outcry from Wisconsin businesses, which said releasing such information to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other media outlets that requested the information would have severe impacts on companies already struggling through the pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration briefly reversed course, but the governor in the fall told reporters the administration planned to release the information in the near future.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business organization, along with the Muskego Area Chamber of Commerce and New Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court against Evers, Health Secretary Andrea Palm and Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, seeking to block the release of business names.
 
The business groups allege the information they want blocked is derived from diagnostic test results and the records of contact tracers, and that such information constitutes patient health care records that must be kept confidential.
 
Attorneys for the state say the records contain no personal information, but rather they aggregate the number of reported cases associated with businesses.

A Waukesha County judge issued a five-day temporary restraining order preventing the state from releasing any business information. In December, the judge again extended a restraining order preventing the state health department from releasing the information.

Spokespersons for WMC and Evers didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

6 lives disrupted: How COVID-19 changed Madison

The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.

Calendar squares filled with weddings and events cleared. Vacations vanished. Schools shuttered and hand sanitizer was in short supply. We learned new words, like social distancing, herd immunity and doomscrolling. 

COVID-19 affected every person, every family. It's taken nearly 6,500 Wisconsinites from us, including 278 in Dane County.

Here are six stories from people whose lives and jobs changed over the past year.

