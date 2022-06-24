 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Wisconsin anti-abortion rights groups thrilled but eager to see criminal ban enforced, expanded

  • 0
Anti-abortion demonstrators

Anti-abortion demonstrators march past the Supreme Court in Washington during the 2015 March for Life, which protests the high court's landmark 1973 decision that declared a constitutional right to abortion.

 JACQUELYN MARTIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Anti-abortion rights advocates rejoiced after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade Friday, but the decision striking down the constitutional guarantee to an abortion marks a new beginning to their efforts to ensure sweeping anti-abortion laws in Wisconsin remain in place, are enforced and are strengthened.

"Today, we pause to celebrate," Wisconsin Right to Life tweeted. "Tomorrow, the real work begins."

Anti-abortion rights group Wisconsin Family Action's president Julaine Appling on Friday called for prosecutors around the state to enforce Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban first passed in 1849 despite some of their pledges not to. It remains unclear whether that law is active, and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin already said they're not offering abortions for now.

People are also reading…

"We're calling on the Attorney General Josh Kaul and all the district attorneys around the state to do their job and to enforce that law," Appling said.

But her group's efforts will go beyond enforcing the law.

"We do need to look at that 1849 law and in my opinion, shore it up," she said.

Some anti-abortion rights groups, like Pro-Life Wisconsin, want to alter a provision in the state's near-complete abortion ban that allows abortions for when it's necessary to save the mother's life.

"The shackles of the Roe/Casey legal regime have been thrown off and now Wisconsin and every other state in our nation is free to ban abortion without exception," Pro-Life Wisconsin legislative director Matt Sande said Friday.

Sande said earlier this week he dislikes the provision allowing exceptions for when a woman’s life is in danger because “we want to remove the broad and undefined ‘life-of-the-mother’ exception and replace it with language requiring equal care for mother and child and granting the physician immunity if he or she follows the requirement.”

Appling said she's on the same page as Sande.

"Look, we know that today, medically, it's not either or," she said. "You don't either save the mother or the baby, both can be saved now. But if the baby dies in the process of trying to save the mother's life that's far different from killing a baby intentionally hoping to save the mother's life."

But abortions are sometimes the only procedure that can save a patient’s life, according to a 2019 joint statement by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Physicians for Reproductive Health.

"But in the meantime, we also need to make sure that we, organizationally, are promoting the pregnancy care centers all over the state," she said. "They do fabulous work all the time. But they are even more critical right now."

"Eventually in Wisconsin," Appling said, "We need to make sure that our Constitution provides protection for the unborn from the moment of conception."

Where Wisconsin's top 10 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates stand on abortion

Six months out from the November election, Republican and Democratic senatorial and gubernatorial candidates could hardly differ more on abortion policy.

1 of 10
0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics