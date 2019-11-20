After years of backlog, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wednesday that the state Department of Justice finished testing on nearly 4,500 sexual assault kits that been selected for testing under a statewide initiative.
In September 2018, former Attorney General Brad Schimel also announced an end to the backlog, but small numbers of kits continued to be found and tested. At that time, 4,154 sexual assault evidence kits had been tested.
Now, testing on an additional 320 kits has been completed. The existence of those lingering kits was announced by Kaul in April.
Some kits were originally not designated for testing because they were associated with a case that involved a conviction.
Also Wednesday, Kaul announced Wisconsin has been awarded $1.8 million more in federal grant funding to continue investigating the sexual assault cases and fund a statewide kit tracking system.
In 2014, the DOJ first discovered the existence of nearly 7,000 untested sexual assault kits in law enforcement and hospital custody across the state.
Sexual assault kits can contain evidence that is crucial to finding sexual predators or freeing those wrongly convicted. The thousands of cases remained on hospital and law enforcement shelves in Wisconsin because suspects were already identified, prosecutors thought cases were too weak to continue or victims wouldn't cooperate.
In 2015, the DOJ received $4 million in federal grant funding to test Wisconsin's backlog of kits, some of which dated back to the 1980s. The project has been dubbed the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.
In the 4,471 kits that have now been tested, foreign DNA was found in 1,638 of them. Of those, 1,029 have been added to a national database of DNA profiles.
So far, a total of 12 criminal cases have been filed because of the testing. Seven of those cases are active, while five have closed.
The DOJ is continuing to review cases. It had reviewed 1,327 as of Wednesday.
The new federal grant funding will support the investigation and prosecution of new cases as the evidence continues to be reviewed.
It will also fund the development of a kit tracking system, which will allow DOJ to monitor how long it takes for a kit to be processed. The system will also give survivors the ability to retrieve information about the status of their kit.
"These additional grant funds will support our ongoing efforts to get justice for survivors whose sexual assault kits weren’t tested prior to the SAKI project," Kaul said in a statement.