Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul questions legality of election review, calls for its end

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday said the Republican-backed, taxpayer-funded review of the state’s 2020 presidential election “doesn’t have any credibility” and called on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to end the investigation.
“This investigation suffers from glaring flaws that destroy any credibility that its results could have,” Kaul told reporters during a news conference at the Risser Justice Center in Madison.
Kaul also called on Vos, R-Rochester, to end the review, asking him to “shut this fake investigation down.” Kaul called it “a waste of taxpayer money that is “corrosive to our democracy.”
Vos fired back after Kaul's press conference, saying in a statement that the "subpoenas have been issued correctly," citing information from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council.
“In order to restore confidence in our election system, Justice Gableman will continue his investigation," Vos said.
Beyond his issues with the partisanship that has driven the review, Kaul also outlined several legal questions he has about the investigation. Kaul said he has concerns about the seeming ambiguity over who seems to be leading the investigation — former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman or an Assembly committee — and the lack of communication between the reviewers and his office.
Kaul also raised potential legal problems related to the review, outlining them in a 10-page letter to Gableman. The attorney general highlighted three main “deficiencies” with the review.
First, Kaul said, the subpoenas served by Gableman are “drastically overbroad.”
“The problem with the current subpoenas is that ... they’re virtually unlimited in topic to anything election-related,” Kaul said, adding that his office is working with Gableman to limit the scope of the subpoena so it can properly fulfill its demands — including the potential behind-closed-doors testimony of Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe on Friday.
So far, Kaul said his office has had “limited contact” with the special counsel’s office.
Kaul also questioned the legality of compelling testimony from officials at a private office building in Brookfield. In the served subpoenas, Gableman references a state statute that permits subpoenas compelling testimony “before any committee of the Legislature.” Kaul claims that nothing “on the face of the recent subpoenas” complies with the terms of the statute.
“We have seen nothing to suggest that any testimony (in Brookfield) would occur under the circumstances required” by the statute, Kaul wrote.
Kaul said that, if necessary, there could be court action to quash the subpoena for Wolfe’s testimony if his office and Gableman aren’t able to reach an agreement on the scope of the questioning by Friday.
Finally, Kaul said the subpoena to Wolfe is “unduly burdensome.”
Those concerns have been shared by others that have received subpoenas, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
“It's not clear to me if it is physically possible to comply with the deadlines that they're asking for,” Rhodes-Conway said at a news conference last week when asked if she would turn over the documents demanded of her in Gableman’s subpoena.
Monday’s contention that the subpoenas are unlawful is the latest development in the saga of the partisan election review, which has been filled with mishaps.
Gableman, who was tapped to lead the $680,000, taxpayer-funded investigation over the summer, has issued subpoenas and backtracked on several requests in recent weeks.
In recent weeks the former conservative state Supreme Court justice admitted that he does not understand how Wisconsin elections work; official documents and requests from his office have contained significant typos; and Gableman has clashed with Rep. Janel Brandtjen, the Republican chair of the committee that is supposed to be overseeing the investigation.
He has also become more hostile toward Democrats and the media as the investigation has progressed. Last week, he compared reporting from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to the work of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.
All the while, the investigation continues. Several election officials have been subpoenaed to testify before Gableman on Friday, as well as on Oct. 22 — though it remains unclear whether those testimonies will happen.
This story has been updated to include comments from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
