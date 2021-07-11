Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul announces run for reelection

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has officially announced that he is running for reelection in 2022.

The Democratic incumbent kicked off his campaign during an event Saturday.

"I’m proud of my record of protecting public safety, public health, the environment, and our rights," Kaul said in a statement. "We need to continue to have an AG who will fight for all Wisconsinites, rather than one who caters to special interests."

Two Republican candidates, University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor Ryan Owens and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, have already announced that they will be challenging Kaul in the race. Toney and Owens will face off in a primary in August 2022.

Kaul was elected to the office of attorney general in 2018, unseating former Attorney General Brad Schimel, a Republican. Kaul was sworn in Jan. 7, 2019.

This story will be updated.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.