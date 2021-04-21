Wisconsin advocates push for more budget hearings

Zander said while she and others have been encouraging people to use those options, "there isn't anybody who doesn't know the value of hearing somebody's story out loud."

"Those options, while very much appreciated, in no way can replace what that's like to experience somebody tell their own story in their own voice, and that's what's missing," she said. "Additional opportunities to allow for people to do that in a way that is just much more impactful, quite frankly, is the missing piece."

ACLU of Wisconsin advocacy director Molly Collins, who organized the letter to Joint Finance this week and plans to attend the three in-person hearings to support volunteers who are testifying, noted beyond health concerns affiliated with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, other barriers exist for individuals to participate in those hearings in person.

For example, she said, it can takes hours to drive to a hearing depending on which part of the state it's in, as well as get onsite early enough to register, before then proceeding to wait hours to provide a few minutes of testimony.

All of that, she said, lends itself to a broader discussion about making state government "more accessible to the people who live in Wisconsin" beyond this year.