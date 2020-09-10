Wisconsin absentee ballot mailings on hold as Supreme Court weighs lawsuit

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said the order amounts to "potentially a huge disaster."

The county, which has some 150,000 absentee ballot requests on file, is in the process of delivering ballots to localities, he said in an email, with deliveries happening Thursday and Friday.

While he didn't know whether any had been mailed yet, he warned officials here wouldn't be able to meet next week's federal deadline of Sept. 19 to mail out the ballots on file to overseas and military voters given the order.

Madison election workers, he added, had been planning to spend all weekend to process the nearly 100,000 request on file. Assuming they go through all the steps of preparing the ballots and envelopes, short of sending them out, a new court order would mean officials would have to redesign ballots and test, print and deliver them again. Clerks would then have to again print off labels, stuff envelopes and send them out.

"For other large counties, the situation will be pretty much the same as Dane," he wrote, adding: "The delay of a decision is deeply irresponsible and jeopardizes the integrity of our election."