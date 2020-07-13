Wisconsin abolitionist's descendants want statue restored

Hans Christian Heg was a Norwegian immigrant who became an outspoken abolitionist and served in the 15th Wisconsin Regiment during the Civil War. He was killed at the Battle of Chickamauga in 1863, becoming the highest-ranking Wisconsin soldier killed in combat during the war. A statue of him, funded by donations from the Norwegian Society of America, had stood outside the Capitol since 1926.

Protesters tore the statue down, ripped its head off and dumped it into a nearby lake during a violent demonstration June 23. They also tore down a statue on the other side of the Capitol embodying the state's "Forward" motto as a woman pointing toward the horizon.

The protest was another in a series of demonstrations that rocked Downtown in the weeks after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis. Cellphone footage shows an officer pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes before Floyd goes limp. Floyd was black; the officer, Derek Chauvin, is white.

The violence in Madison on June 23 was triggered after police there arrested a black protester who was walking into businesses while talking into a megaphone and wielding a baseball bat. The man was later charged with extortion in U.S. District Court.