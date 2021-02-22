Wilson Street parking garage closed due to sprinkler malfunction; city staff clearing water, ice

The Wilson Street parking garage Downtown has closed temporarily as city staff clear out ice and water that accumulated during a sprinkler system malfunction.

Early Saturday morning, a single sprinkler in the lower level of the garage malfunctioned, resulting in standing water on the parking deck of the lowest level and flow into two elevators and the elevator shafts, as well as nearby stairwells, the Madison Parking Division said.

City staff were still dealing with cleanup and potential damage to the garage Sunday. The new garage, located at 20 E. Wilson St., opened in June.

“The amount of water produced, and the cold temperatures, dictated that the safest thing to do is close while we clear water, slush and ice from the area, remove excess water and assess damages in the elevators shafts and the adjacent stairwell,” Parking Division spokesperson Kristin Brodowsky said Sunday.

Any cars still parked in the garage can be moved, but drivers must move the barricade to leave or press the help line for parking staff to move it for them, the city said.

Parking staff spread sand over the ice to reduce slipping concerns for those getting their vehicles.