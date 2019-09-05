After a failed attempt in 2014, Willy Street Co-op workers have voted overwhelmingly to form a union.
In a vote held Tuesday and Wednesday, employees voted 249 to 40, an 86% margin, to organize roughly 320 eligible employees through the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, commonly known as UE for Union for Everyone.
"It came out even better than I'd hoped," said Sara Andrews, a member of the co-op's organizing committee who works a variety of jobs at the north-side store.
Willy Street Co-op officials didn't return a call for comment. On Wednesday, the co-op posted a brief statement that said, "Co-op management supports the right of staff to make this decision and we will work with union representatives to move forward."
The union will represent non-management workers at the co-op's three retail stores, an off-site kitchen and the central office.
The organizing effort grew after the co-op adopted a “no-fault” attendance policy in which employees accrue points for absence violations, including days missed because of illness. The accrual of enough points results in termination.
The policy has come under fire from the ACLU, which filed a class-action lawsuit charging that AT&T Mobility’s no-fault policy violates the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and individual claims that the policy violates the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Employees, however, say the impetus for the union is much larger in scope and they aim to hold the rapidly growing co-op to the progressive values they believe have been lost to corporatization, as well as push for higher wages and better working conditions.
Andrews said the co-op had continually put off pay increases while prioritizing expansion, and in addition to the attendance policy, the co-op has adopted other corporate changes like automated training and call-in systems that raised employees' concerns.
"I think many of us feel like the attendance policy was a symptom of that larger kind of move toward corporatization and expansion rather than any single issue," she said.
She said some employees felt that they could have worked with management on the attendance policy, but the continual emergence of new issues made a negotiating process necessary.
"I'm not opposed to expansion," she said. "I'm just opposed to not giving any reward to the people who make your store special and providing the great customer service that makes customers want to shop there."
The vote at Willy Street comes on the heels of other co-ops converting to union shops. In Minneapolis, at least three co-ops voted to unionize in 2017 amid concerns about corporatization and other issues. According to the UE website, Willy Street is the largest non-union consumer co-op in the country.
But not everyone’s happy about this week’s vote.
“There’s a large group of employees who were hoping some questions would have been answered by union organizers before it got to this point,” said one employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Chief among them is where the money for a wage increase would come from. The union’s agenda calls for across-the-board pay increases, guaranteed annual pay hikes and extra pay for training co-workers and working third shift. The employee said there are concerns that the co-op would have to pay for the increases by cutting employees, raising prices or rolling back health benefits.
“There’s an idealistic agenda here, and folks don’t realize there’s not a bigger pie to cut from,” the employee said.
The union also lists among its agenda items increased vacation time, adoption of a grievance process, paid public transportation and a vacation and sick time pool that allows workers to donate time off to co-workers in need.
The 2014 effort to unionize under the United Food and Commercial Workers flamed out after employees clashed over what some called manipulative tactics by union backers, and supporters charged that management had violated labor laws. A vote held only at the west-side location rejected the union.
In the run-up to this week’s vote, Willy Street’s general manager, Anya Firszt, issued a letter on Aug. 27 saying the co-op isn’t opposed to a union, but questioning the benefits to employees.
“How much will the union take from your paycheck? How will the work environment change?” she wrote. “Can the union deliver on all of its promises?
She also asked: “Do we even need a union for a member-driven Co-op such as ours?”