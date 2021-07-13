William Penterman wins special election for 37th Assembly District

Votes are unofficial until formally canvassed. Once votes are certified and Penterman is sworn into office, he will bring the state Assembly's Republican majority to 61 members, compared with 38 Democratic members.

Penterman raised more than $28,000 in campaign funds as of June 28, according to Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign finances. Adams, who served one term on the Columbus City Council before his loss earlier this year, raised roughly $5,100.

The 37th Assembly District was left vacant earlier this year when former Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, was elected to the state's 13th Senate District, which was previously held by former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who was elected to Congress last fall.

Jagler had held the Assembly seat since 2013.

The 37th Assembly District includes portions of Dane, Dodge, Jefferson and Columbia counties and part of Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown, and the villages of DeForest, Lowell and Reeseville.

Dane County Board

Rockwell earned 52.4% of the vote compared to Morris' 47.5%, making him county board supervisor for the 19th District, according to preliminary results. A total of 1,164 people voted.