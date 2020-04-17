Wider bike paths, free parking and bus service: Pandemic transforming how we move in Madison

Impacts of the state's "safer at home" order is vivid in the heart of Madison.

"It's changed dramatically," said Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District. "It's very tragic. The decline in activity Downtown, it's like a ghost town compared to the vibrancy of a month ago."

But Verveer and other city officials see and hear about many people getting out for a walks, walking dogs, going for runs, bike rides, sometimes crowding sidewalks, medians and paths to get some fresh air and exercise.

So Madison is taking a series of actions to create more space for them.

"In order to stay healthy while staying at home, we need to enhance opportunities for residents to safely enjoy the outdoors," said Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District.

The city is restricting traffic on East Main Street and several others streets to local traffic only. It will use barrels to test turning a traffic lane on Atwood Avenue from Oakridge to Walter Street over to bicycle use. Starting next week, the city will use gravel to widen the Capitol City bike path by 4 feet on either side of Monona Terrace from Blair Street to North Shore Drive.