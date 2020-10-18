Wide gulf separates Trump and Biden on issues Wisconsin voters say they care about most

This year’s presidential election has presented two contenders with vastly different approaches to how each would handle the most pressing issues for Wisconsin voters.

But even as voters wrestle with whether Republican President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden would best handle COVID-19, the economy, crime or climate change, no issue has been as central perhaps as the performance and leadership of the incumbent president.

“It’s almost impossible to separate those two, especially COVID, but even things like the economy, immigration, even foreign policy,” said UW-Madison political science professor David Canon. “It’s hard to think about those issues today without thinking about Trump and how he has dealt with them in a fashion that’s so different than our traditions and norms of how we’ve dealt with these issues in the past.”

The most important issues to voters in Wisconsin and the two other battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to the latest UW-Madison Elections Research Center/Wisconsin State Journal poll, are COVID-19, climate change and inequality for Democrats; and the economy, crime and COVID-19 for Republicans.

COVID-19