State Rep. Shelia Stubbs’ nomination to lead Dane County’s Department of Human Services has run into some controversy, stemming in part from recent comments she made at her church.

On April 14, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi tapped Stubbs, who represents a Madison district in the state Assembly, to lead the county’s largest agency.

Last week, Stubbs delivered an impassioned speech about the nomination to a gathering at End Times Ministries International, where she is a pastor and the church’s co-founder. A video of the speech was posted on Facebook last Wednesday and was viewed multiple times by a Wisconsin State Journal reporter, but it has since been deleted.

In the video, Stubbs indicated that she would not resign her Assembly seat if she’s confirmed to the county position and said that County Board members calling for her to resign the Assembly seat need to be “shooken up.”

“It’s going to get a little hot politically,” Stubbs said and called on those gathered to pressure the board to confirm her nomination.

“No one else had to go through the scrutiny that I am going through: The difference is I’m Black,” she said.

“God gave me that job,” she said in the video. “All I need God’s people to do is pray, fast and believe with me, and I believe we’ll take it by force.”

But those comments have prompted a rebuke from Patrick Miles, chair of the Dane County Board, which will decide whether to confirm Stubbs as head of the county DHS.

A speaker at the church prior to Stubbs said the congregation should “storm the Capitol” if Stubbs isn’t immediately confirmed and also accused Miles of stalling Stubbs’ confirmation.

Miles called the rhetoric from Stubbs and her church “disturbing” and said it echoes the run-up to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“We’ve seen how such hyperbole and misinformation have led to threats against public servants and elected officials,” Miles said. “There’s no place for that kind of corrosive and dangerous behavior in county leadership, especially in the Human Services Department, which serves the most vulnerable populations.”

Stubbs did not respond to multiple requests from the State Journal for comment.

Miles can’t unilaterally block the nomination and referred it to the board’s Health and Human Needs Committee last Thursday, the board’s first meeting since Parisi named Stubbs as his pick for the job. The nomination will go through the board’s committee process before a full vote in the coming weeks.

Stubbs is not legally required to resign from her Assembly seat if the board confirms her for the Human Services post, said Carlos Pabellon, corporation counsel for Dane County.

If she did, though, it would trigger a special election to fill the seat and might put Democrats in a more precarious position if they want to halt Republican efforts to override Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes. If Stubbs’ seat was vacant and two other Democrats were not present for the vote, the 64 Republican legislators who make up the majority could override a veto.

Not a first

If Stubbs is confirmed for the county position and keeps her Assembly seat, it wouldn’t be the first time she has held two positions simultaneously.

Stubbs represented South Madison on the County Board from 2006 until last year and for some of that time was the county’s only Black supervisor.

During her tenure, she chaired the board’s Health and Human Needs Committee, which has oversight of the Department of Human Services and will take up her nomination on Thursday.

Stubbs was elected to the state Assembly in 2018 and held dual offices there and on the board.

But for Miles, the demands of leading the Department of Human Services requires “100% of the person’s effort and commitment.”

With an annual budget of about $242 million and 800 employees, the department handles a sprawling web of services, from protective services and foster care to referrals for addiction treatment, youth programs and more. Stubbs would have a starting salary of $181,500, according to her contract.

The department receives funding from the state government, which could present conflicts of interest if Stubbs held both roles, Miles said. “It would be problematic if Rep. Stubbs kept both positions.”

“I would not be all right with the DHS director also serving in the Assembly,” he said.

County politics

County politics recently have impacted the top job at the county DHS. Former director Shawn Tessman resigned from the job last July, claiming the board often disrespected her and other managers and was too favorable to the stance of organized labor.

Since then, Astra Iheukumere has served as the department’s interim director. Before Tessman started in 2019, Lynn Green held the post for 16 years before retiring.

Iheukumere interviewed for the permanent director’s job along with Stubbs and two other candidates: Madison City Council member Regina Vidaver and April Heim, an official with the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

In a statement announcing Stubbs’ nomination to lead the department, Parisi said her experience in local and state government makes her an ideal choice for the agency that provides services to the county’s most vulnerable populations.

“Shelia knows this community and will serve as a champion for all as the director of Dane County Human Services,” Parisi said.

The best ways to be money smart this week Financial saving tips for locals who want extra spending money this summer.