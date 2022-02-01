Why a Dane County measure calling for an end to qualified immunity went nowhere

Last August, Dane County Supervisor Anthony Gray, 14th District, asked the County Board to support state and federal efforts to end protections that make it difficult to sue law enforcement officers in civil court.

The resolution was tied to a bill introduced last year in the Legislature that would eliminate state civil court protections, a doctrine known as qualified immunity. Pointing to a similar resolution passed by the Milwaukee County Board, Gray said changing the law would make police more accountable.

“Any job like law enforcement officers that have the power of life and death under the color of law, meaning representing the state, have to be held accountable for their actions,” said Gray, who represents the Southwest Side of Madison.

But like the proposed change to state law, Gray’s resolution ultimately went nowhere.

A far more bullish position on police reform than what the board has previously supported, supervisors delayed taking it up. It took more than two months from the time the measure was introduced until a committee took it up, in part because the board was also taking up the budget and its once-in-a-decade redistricting process, said Board President Analiese Eicher, 3rd District.

Once it was taken up by the board’s Executive Committee, the measure was “indefinitely postponed” on a 5-2 vote, a procedural practice some supervisors complain effectively denies a chance for rewrites or further consideration by other supervisors.

“In allegedly progressive Dane County, they used parliamentary sleight of hand to ensure no one ever gets to vote on it,” Gray said. “They know if it comes to the floor it would pass overwhelmingly.”

‘Othering’ of police

Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine established by federal courts that makes it harder to win civil lawsuits against all government officials, not just law enforcement, over personal liability for their actions except in certain circumstances already outlined by previous court rulings. Government officials, however, can be charged in criminal court.

Colorado has banned qualified immunity for police officers, while other states, such as Iowa, have fortified civil protections for police.

In Wisconsin, police can be sued in civil court, though civil lawsuits against police are typically filed at the federal level.

“It’s a function of whether or not families of the deceased or the individuals who’ve been harmed by the officers have civil recourse to sue,” Gray said.

The County Board has supported criminal justice reform efforts in the past. Supervisors approved a compromise proposal last year to call on the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to study its rare use of no-knock warrants. An original resolution called for an outright ban of the practice.

And in the aftermath of the demonstrations after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, the board passed a 21-plank criminal justice reform package that urges the publication of law enforcement data by race, a long-term reduction of the jail’s population and funding for a center to provide court services separate from the courthouse.

Gray’s resolution on qualified immunity was eventually taken up on Nov. 4 by the board’s Executive Committee, which handles measures that call on the board to support something at the state and federal levels.

But at that meeting, Sup. Carousel Bayrd, 8th District, a civil rights attorney who represents the areas around Elver Park on the Southwest Side, moved to kill the resolution. Bayrd insisted she didn’t oppose qualified immunity reform.

“It’s pretty egregious, the level of immunity all government workers are given,” Bayrd said. “I do support a change to qualified immunity. It’s desperately needed.”

But the resolution, she said, was flawed because it didn’t cover the immunity given all government officials, amounting to an “othering” of law enforcement.

Gray called that a red herring.

“The argument that you haven’t fixed the whole world therefore we can’t fix this piece of it is specious at best,” Gray said.

Other opposition

Gray’s resolution was also opposed by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, a lobbying and legal assistance group for state law enforcement.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett has argued that ending qualified immunity would allow police to be judged in court based on information that officers might not have been able to know when they made a particular split-second decision.

“For example, the fact that a gun was a replica gun, or the gun was empty, or there was a second camera across the street at the gas station that saw something from behind that the officer didn’t see,” Barrett said in a recent interview. “If qualified immunity is taken away, then our actions would be judged with additional information that we didn’t have at that time.”

In her move to postpone the resolution, Bayrd was joined by Eicher and Sups. Ann Degarmo, Chuck Erickson and Steven Peters. Two progressives who co-sponsored the resolution, Sups. Yogesh Chawla and Elena Haasl, voted against postponement.

Off the table

Though still a part of the County Board’s parliamentary toolbox, indefinitely postponing legislation has been the target of criticism in recent months.

A challenge to the county’s mask mandate by a conservative supervisor was indefinitely postponed in December. As a workaround, the supervisor requested the resolution be pulled out of committee and taken to the floor of the County Board, a rare procedural move.

Chawla, 6th District, said that indefinite postponement is overused and prevents board members from finding common ground and consensus.

“I was hoping that some of the criticisms of the resolution could have been rectified by having amendments to the resolution so we could have arrived at a consensus,” Chawla said. “I think rather than postponing something indefinitely it’s appropriate take it up as a board, then from there figure out where we’re going.”

Gray called it an abuse of the legislative process and hasn’t ruled out seeking to take the resolution to the full board.

Despite the resolution’s defeat, other criminal justice items are working their way through county committees. A measure that would make fentanyl testing strips legal in Dane County, also sponsored by Gray, has passed a public safety committee and is awaiting board approval.

Dueling proposals for a new county jail have also been considered by supervisors in recent weeks. Officials are trying to close a budget gap since the long-sought project is far over the $148 million currently allocated for it. Any new funding for the jail project would have to get the support of two-thirds of supervisors. The county could also put the funding to voters via referendum.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.