Whose ankle gets a bracelet? Dane County's successful inmate monitoring program could expand

Life with an ankle monitor has its benefits and downsides for Trent Baltes.

The 32-year-old Belleville man works at a Verona sandwich shop from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., then has a half hour to rush home to blow into a breathalyzer. He also has to pay $136 a week for his monitor, he said, which has led him to do odd jobs from home on the weekends like cleaning out cars.

But despite the stresses, the monitor means Baltes can serve his sentence on the outside as one of nearly 100 inmates on the Dane County Jail’s diversion program.

“I feel 100% better than being locked up,” said Baltes, who was convicted of an OWI in late March and due to be released from the program in August. “I’d rather be working than sitting around in jail, and just dealing with being free is a lot better than sitting in there.”

It turns out the off-site monitoring isn’t only better for offenders. The jail diversion program, available for inmates who pose little or no threat to public safety, has also been shown to be hugely successful: Nine out of 10 of those enrolled last year completed it without violating rules against substance use or committing new crimes, according to data from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The success of the program has drawn the attention of county officials looking to reduce the jail population. Under a compromise jail expansion and consolidation project approved by the County Board in March, the jail would have 100 fewer beds than initially anticipated. The plan also calls eliminating the county’s Huber work-release program, leaving electronic monitoring as a key tool for putting fewer people behind bars.

Yet, like much else in Dane County’s criminal justice system, the jail diversion program is applied inequitably: White inmates get electronic monitoring and the freedoms that come with it far more frequently than Black inmates, according to jail data.

Sixty-six percent of inmates in jail diversion last year were white while 20% were Black, even though the jail’s population as of Friday was 54% Black. Dane County is about 6% Black, according to census data.

But just as population of the jail is determined by the crimes individuals are arrested on or charged with, so, too, is the population eligible for electronic monitoring, said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. Most people with bracelets are charged with OWI, an offense for which white people are arrested in Wisconsin at higher rates than other common crimes.

“The crimes are what they are,” Barrett said. “Individuals are charged. They’re found guilty of those crimes and those crimes fit into a matrix, and that matrix is used in a systematic way to determine eligibility for the program.”

Reform-minded county supervisors and advocacy groups say that reducing racial inequalities starts with policing, which determines who gets arrested for what.

“We know that the primary factor that’s contributing to the disproportionate share of residents of our jail being people of color is the arrest data,” said Sup. Richelle Andrae, 11th District, who has been pushing for the county to replace Huber with a human services-based approach, which could pair inmates on monitoring with addiction counselors, social workers and mental health treatment.

“If we can work upstream, that is the biggest tool in our tool kit to keep people out of the system in the first place,” she said.

How it works

In Dane County and much of Wisconsin, people sentenced to county jails are eligible for work release and other privileges under the state’s Huber law.

Before the pandemic, many Dane County inmates granted Huber privileges lived at the minimum security William H. Ferris Huber Center on Madison’s South Side, working during the day and returning to the facility at night.

Fears of COVID-19 outbreaks in jails shuttered the Ferris Center for the last two years. In its absence, electronic monitoring emerged as the primary tool the Sheriff’s Office had to get inmates who posed little to no threat to public safety back into society.

To decide who gets electronic monitoring, jail staff rely on a matrix that scores inmates for eligibility.

“It basically looks at the nature of their current charge, their past criminal history, their jail behavior,” said Deputy David Naylor, who has worked in jail diversion for over a decade.

“If it’s below a certain score, it’s approved,” he said. “If it’s in a certain range, our supervisor in our unit reviews it and makes a decision as to whether or not they believe it’s an unacceptable risk.”

Those charged with crimes like burglary, theft, drug possession, OWI and robbery tended to be assessed at a lower or medium risk and can be eligible for the program, while those charged with more serious crimes such as homicide, sex crimes, first-degree reckless endangerment and stalking are not eligible.

Of the 538 charges for which inmates qualified for electronic monitoring last year, 75% were OWI related, which skew white in Wisconsin compared to other common crimes, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

In 2020, 82% of OWI arrests were of white people, compared to 73% of disorderly conduct arrests, 66% of theft arrests and 49% of aggravated assault arrests. The state is 87% white.

The Sheriff’s Office has no plans to change the eligible charges under the program, Barrett said, though it does continue to review the matrix and its many criteria.

“We’re always looking at the matrix, looking at ways to improve it, looking at ways to understand and study to see if there’s disparities and understand what those disparities are,” Barrett said.

Forty-percent of those in the program last year also saw their fees reduced or waived, and and being out of the jail made it easier to place many inmates in addiction treatment or transitional living facilities, Naylor said.

Alternate models

Electronic monitoring is not the only Dane County program that allows inmates serving time to participate in daily life. After a two-year hiatus, the Sheriff’s Office is reimplementing the Huber work-release program, allowing some inmates to once again be a part of society that has not been available because of the pandemic.

But the future of the program is uncertain.

Under the jail expansion and consolidation compromise plan passed by the County Board in early March, the county pledged to transition the Huber program with a “human services-based approach” to jail diversion by 2025 which could provide treatment and counseling to inmates on monitoring or work-release.

While it’s too early to know how officials plan to do that, the Board needs to establish a new work group to explore options for studying Huber, Andrae said.

Andrae has previously pointed to La Crosse County’s approach to jail diversion, which eliminated Huber in the mid-2000s in favor of electronic monitoring and social services, as a potential model for Dane County.

“It will not be a light switch,” Andrae said of replacing Huber. “We will certainly need to learn a lot about how to provide sufficient programs and services through a human-services based model.”

Dane County officials have talked before of exploring La Crosse’s model. In 2007, officials visited La Crosse to consider options for expanding electronic monitoring and closing the Ferris Huber Center.

The Sheriff’s Office has been involved in conversations with La Crosse County officials, and will make “an evidence-based decision in regards to moving forward on what that would look like,” Barrett said.

Under La Crosse’s model, judges would have the discretion to sentence someone to jail time or electronic monitoring with social services, effectively taking that discretion away from the Sheriff’s Office.

Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara, who leads the court’s criminal division, stressed that while many judges could support a human-services based model, the court system would first have to build up an infrastructure to actually provide those services.

“We don’t have social workers. We don’t have addiction counselors. We don’t have community support people dedicated to helping the courts keep people out of jail,” McNamara said.

“Many judges would be open to that. I’d be open to that,” he added. “But the solution is not free.”

As officials are set to explore the future of jail diversion in the months to come, the existing benefit will still be felt by inmates like Catherine Lien, who’s been on electronic monitoring since February for a fourth OWI conviction.

The 21-year-old Mazomanie resident spends her time between work at a filing station and home, where she plays video games with a friend and plays with her pet German Shepherd.

“So far it’s been super easy,” Lien said. “As long as you’re truthful with them (jail staff), they’re really nice.”

