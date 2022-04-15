Who will lead Dane County Board? New, diverse Board faces first tough vote

The chair of the Dane County Board is facing a leadership challenge from an influential longtime supervisor, giving the incoming Board the first major decision on its future as a new crop of diverse supervisors hope to steer the Board in a far more progressive direction.

Sup. Analiese Eicher, 3rd District, will appeal to supervisors to let her keep the Board's top post during the Board's organizational meeting Tuesday. Sup. Patrick Miles, 34th District, has said he plans to put his name forward for the chair as well.

Miles, who has represented the McFarland area for 16 years, currently leads the county finance committee and has chaired the zoning committee, two of the Board's most influential positions.

"Among my colleagues, I think they found me somebody who listens and treats them fairly and is willing to work through the tough problems," said Miles, who is half-Japanese and noted that he would be the first person of color to serve as Board's chair.

Yet Eicher, who has been chair since January 2020, has led the Board during the COVID-19 pandemic and the calls for criminal justice reform that sprouted from the George Floyd protests.

The former director of liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now, Eicher oversaw the Board's passage of 21-part criminal justice reform package in 2020, which includes the creation of two alternatives to policing and incarceration: a Crisis Triage Center and a Community Justice Center.

"We still have a lot of work to do," Eicher said. "This work is incredibly important and exciting to me and I want the Board to keep on delivering."

The rank and file of the Board though are mostly keeping quiet about who they support for chair, hoping not to bring into the public eye a process won via private conversations. Historically, the voting itself is done in secret, with the ballots physically destroyed in pre-pandemic times.

Sup. Anthony Gray, 14th District, an ally of the Board's incoming members of color, said getting diverse leadership on the Board's committees is a top priority. Whoever supervisors elect as chair will be charged with doling out committee assignments during Tuesday's meeting, a key perk of the job.

"We currently have as many Black folks (on the Board) as we've ever had in history," Gray said. "There is no excuse for us to be excluded."

Sup Tim Kiefer, 25th District, a 10-year supervisor, is undecided, calling the decision between Eicher and Miles "one of the toughest decision I've had to make on the County Board."

"I want to listen to what the candidates have to say then mull it over," Kiefer said. "There's been a lot of calls. I'm glad I have unlimited minutes on my cell phone."

Unfinished business

Eicher first rose to chair after a double-resignation in the Board's leadership in early 2020. Then chair Sharon Corrigan quit the Board to become interim director of the Alliant Energy Center, and her vice chair, Paul Nelson, resigned three days later, giving the position to Eicher, who was second vice chair. She went unchallenged for the chair in April 2020.

With two years of leadership on her resume, Eicher today touts inroads the Board has made on exploring how to expand rural broadband, handing out stimulus funds to small businesses and local food pantries and boosting sustainability at the county's landfill.

But the future of the county's jail expansion and consolidation project, a longtime headache for the Board, proved Eicher's most recent challenge and one that will persist.

The Board struggled for months to reach consensus on how to close a funding gap of $24 million driven by rising construction costs. Once that plan arrived to the full Board, supervisors postponed it to avoid an all-but-certain failure to get a three-fourths majority.

Then a day before the next vote, supervisors introduced a compromise plan of $16 million in extra funding that slashed a floor of the jail and kept open the county's Huber Center, an option that had not been discussed publicly.

Some supervisors characterized the process as an effort to deny the incoming Board a key vote on the jail.

"That issue I think has been and forever will be complicated," Eicher said of the jail. "But that doesn't at all change the approach that I have toward reforming our criminal justice system."

During jail deliberations, Miles, an IS development services specialist for the state Department of Administration, cautioned supervisors about passing more funding, noting that construction planning documents had not yet been completed. The night the Board voted on the jail, Miles joined more other supervisors in a bid to postpone the decision.

"It's about being fair," Miles said of his potential approach to the chair.

"We have a number of people with a number of ideas," he said. "I think part of the chair's efforts is to listen to that and try to find some unity and common ground."

During Eicher's tenure, Democrats in the county also saw struggles to beat back conservative voices on a Board where right-wing politics were long considered dead.

Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, blew out other candidates in a four-way write-in campaign for the seat last August following the death of former supervisor Julie Schwellenbach.

Weigand went on to launch a public challenge to Dane County's mask mandate, eventually forcing an hours-long public comment session on the use of masks.

In the County Board elections earlier this month, Democrats saw defeating Weigand as a top priority. Ultimately, Weigand beat his challenger by about 30 votes. Other conservative challenges to incumbents across the county though lost their races by large margins.

Weigand did not return a request for comment on the Board leadership race.

Second-in-command

Once supervisors elect a Board chair on Tuesday, their next vote will be who to elect as vice chair.

Eicher named Sup. Elizabeth Doyle, 1st District, and Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, as two supervisors interested in seeking the vice chair post.

"I think Schauer would do an incredible job as a vice chair," Eicher said. "He has a great understanding and appreciation of the County Board, but particularly when it comes to supporting our employees."

Schauer, a staff attorney for the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, supports Eicher to remain as chair, commending her work on the jail project

"We have to make sure there is communication between Board leadership and our rank and file supervisors," Schauer said. "I want to do what I can to facilitate that communication."

Doyle, a former Verona City Council President who works for the Department of Health Services, noted role of the vice chair in communication between supervisors. With so many newcomers to the Board, Doyle wants to boost mentorship between seasoned supervisors and its rookies.

"It's encouraging that informal learning and knowledge sharing to make sure everyone's successful and in turn so the county is successful," Doyle said.

Once the Board's new leadership takes shape, the chair will have to determine how power on the Board mirrors its record diversity.

"It's important the Board itself does reflect our community and that goes for leadership as well," Miles said.

