Who’s running for what?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Of the four open seats, all but one will see a contested general election in November. That’s in the 26th Senate District (which stretches from the isthmus to the west side of Madison), where there are no Republican or Independent candidates vying to succeed Sen. Fred Risser.

Meanwhile, the 48th Assembly District (covering Madison’s north and far east sides), the 76th Assembly District (covering downtown and the isthmus) and the 16th Senate District (spanning from Sun Prairie to Stoughton) each have drawn a single Republican contender.

Still, because of the strong Democratic bend of these seats, each of the Republican candidates running in the districts will face an uphill battle.

But the first hurdle is the Aug. 11 primary. What follows is a rundown of the Democratic contenders looking to join the state Assembly or Senate:

16th Senate District:

The two Democrats looking to replace Sen. Mark Miller are state Rep. Melissa Sargent, who was first elected to the Assembly in 2012, and Monona Grove School Board President Andrew McKinney, who also serves as the community school site coordinator at C.H. Bird Elementary School in Sun Prairie.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.