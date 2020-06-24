Who’s running for what?

Of the four open seats, all but one will see a contested general election in November. That’s in the 26th Senate District (which stretches from the isthmus to the west side of Madison), where there are no Republican or Independent candidates vying to succeed Sen. Fred Risser.
Meanwhile, the 48th Assembly District (covering Madison’s north and far east sides), the 76th Assembly District (covering downtown and the isthmus) and the 16th Senate District (spanning from Sun Prairie to Stoughton) each have drawn a single Republican contender.
Still, because of the strong Democratic bend of these seats, each of the Republican candidates running in the districts will face an uphill battle.
But the first hurdle is the Aug. 11 primary. What follows is a rundown of the Democratic contenders looking to join the state Assembly or Senate:
16th Senate District:
The two Democrats looking to replace Sen. Mark Miller are state Rep. Melissa Sargent, who was first elected to the Assembly in 2012, and Monona Grove School Board President Andrew McKinney, who also serves as the community school site coordinator at C.H. Bird Elementary School in Sun Prairie.
The winner will face Sun Prairie Fire Department Lt. Scott Barker this fall.
Watch the pair face off in a Cap Times candidate forum Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. The debate will take place on Zoom and be livestreamed on YouTube. Cap Times members will have the option of watching directly via Zoom.
26th Senate District:
Risser's retirement has drawn a field of seven Democratic candidates.
They include: Nada Elmikashfi, who previously organized with NextGen America and worked in Evers' and then-Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling's offices; Aisha Moe, who has worked as a Capitol staffer and as a 2018 Democratic Party field organizer; William Henry Davis III, a write-in candidate for lieutenant governor last cycle; and former state lawmaker and unsuccessful 2018 gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys.
Others running are John Imes, Wisconsin Environmental Initiative executive director and unsuccessful candidate for the 77th Assembly District in 2018; Brian Benford, a former Madison City Council member and current success coach for the UW-Madison Odyssey Program, and Amani Latimer-Burris, a Democratic Party organizer, small business owner and the daughter of the late, celebrated community leader Milele Chikasa Anana.
48th Assembly District:
Four Democrats are vying to succeed Sargent: Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh, in his third term representing District 17; fellow Madison Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, who has served on the City Council since last April; Madison lawyer Walter Stewart, who has never before sought public office; and Jason Vangalis, who works as a business retention and expansion specialist at a bottled water manufacturer and is also running for office for the first time.
The winner will face Republican Samuel Anderson, whose Facebook page says he's running “on a Libertarian platform.”
76th Assembly District:
The race to replace Rep. Chris Taylor has drawn seven Democrats, making it one of the widest fields on the Aug. 11 ballot.
They include: longtime east side Ald. Marsha Rummel, a state Department of Revenue employee; Heather Driscoll, an advocate for environmental issues who unsuccessfully ran for Dane County Board in 2018; Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen, a juvenile attorney and disability rights advocate; and Francesca Hong, a chef and owner of local restaurant Morris Ramen and president of the Culinary Ladies Collective.
Also running as Democrats are Ali Maresh, a mental health advocate and former state employee; Tyrone Cratic Williams, a police officer who in 2017 started a financial education business aimed at boosting financial literacy among young people and in communities of color; and Dewey Bredeson, who works in commercial real estate and started his own real estate company in 1987.
Whoever makes it through the primary will face-off against Republican Patrick Hull, an undergraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison studying political science.
