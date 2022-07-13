Who can get pregnant? Ron Johnson says women; his Democratic opponents won't say

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson waded into gender politics Wednesday, rejecting the notion that anyone besides women can get pregnant and adding that they need to get pregnant to "populate our earth."
In response, Johnson's top-tier Democratic opponents declined Wednesday to answer whether they think groups besides women can become pregnant, a question that has taken on political dimensions as liberals supporting transgender rights clash with conservatives reinforcing traditional gender roles.
Johnson's comments, made to conservative pundit Brian Kilmeade, came in response to a heated exchange Tuesday between U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, and University of California-Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges.
Hawley questioned Bridges' use of the inclusive term "people with a capacity for pregnancy," leading her to call his line of questioning "transphobic" and him to say men cannot get pregnant. Bridges noted that transgender men and some who identify as nonbinary or gender nonconforming can also get pregnant.
Responding to that exchange, Johnson said, "It's just insane. I mean, Democrats, as I said before, (are) so detached from reality. And they're trying to force those types of falsehoods on the rest of us. … Like, no, we should all believe that men can get pregnant, too. They can't. I mean, women get pregnant, and God bless them for getting pregnant. We need to populate our Earth."
The debate between liberals and conservatives around who can give birth largely revolves around the language used to describe people who identify with a gender not corresponding to their birth gender. For example, conservatives often call transgender men "biological females," which liberals say denies their transgender identity and contributes to mental health issues.
The debate is an obstacle trans rights activists are trying to overcome as they seek more inclusive language. In a 2021 survey, the LGBTQ rights group The Trevor Project found 94% of LGBTQ youth said recent politics negatively affected their mental health.
Johnson's top opponents facing off in the Aug. 9 primary — Democratic U.S. Senate primary are Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson — avoided questions on the issue.
"Republicans are trying to deflect from the fact that they just ripped a right away from half of all Wisconsinites," said Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent overturning of abortion rights once guaranteed by Roe v. Wade.
Abel didn't answer an initial and follow-up question on whether Godlewski thinks groups besides women can become pregnant.
Nelson spokesperson Irene Lin — who also didn't answer an initial and follow-up question on whether Nelson thinks groups besides women can become pregnant — said, "It's chilling Ron Johnson thinks it's wonderful we now live in a Gilead theocracy where incest and rape victims cannot access abortion services in Wisconsin."
Spokespeople for Lasry and Barnes did not respond to requests for comment.
While the fight over word usage has been ongoing, the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending the right to an abortion put into focus the discussion around which groups exactly could receive abortions.
In the ACLU of Wisconsin's response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, for example, the group slammed the decision's effect on women "and other people who can become pregnant."
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidates' responses to the Supreme Court decision generally only addressed women as people who receive abortions.
“I’m fully supportive of what the Supreme Court did,” Johnson, who has supported 20-week federal abortion bans, said to Kilmeade in the interview. “I obviously confirmed the justices that handed down that correct decision.”
To that, Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Philip Shulman said, “Ron Johnson is bragging about his role in stripping Wisconsinites of their right to make their own medical decisions. Wisconsin voters aren’t going to forget that when it counted, Johnson not only sold them out, he bragged about doing so.”
Abortion as election focus
On Wednesday Democratic Gov. Tony Evers campaigned on abortion in Madison, calling the post-Roe fight for abortion rights "a watershed moment."
But as Evers said he has "never heard so much anger and concern on any issue" in his life as for abortion rights after the nation's highest court overturned Roe, a recent New York Times/Siena College Research Institute poll suggests abortion won't be driving as many voters to the polls as inflation, guns and the economy.
In the poll administered to Americans across the country, 5% of respondents said abortion and women's rights is the biggest problem facing the country today. That's compared with 10% who said gun policies, 11% who said the state of democracy and political division, 15% who said inflation and the cost of living and 20% who said the economy, including jobs and the stock market.
Over 60% of Wisconsinites support abortion being legal in most or all cases, according to Marquette Law School polls, but the New York Times poll was one of the first post-Roe polls to reveal just how much voters cared about the issue.
Asked his response to polls showing abortion isn't the main driving force for many voters, Evers said he's also campaigning on broadband, fixing roads, funding public schools, the state's low unemployment rate and cutting middle-class income taxes by 15%.
But he also took aim at his potential Republican opponents, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman Tim Michels and state Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, for their anti-abortion stances.
"That's a mistake on their part. They don't know how to get around this," Evers said, adding that their anti-abortion stances will hurt them at the polls in November.
Evers' press conference on Wednesday came about 30 minutes after one of his Republican opponents, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, said Evers is "pushing his radical anti-feminist, anti-baby agenda by not enforcing Wisconsin’s laws on the books."
It's unclear whether the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe automatically reinstated a Wisconsin law first passed in 1849 that bans abortion from the time of conception unless the mother's life is in danger. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit, which Evers authorized, alleging the ban is not active. Evers has also said he would offer clemency to anybody convicted under the ban.
Responding to Kleefisch's suggestion that Evers wants abortion available "on demand without exceptions," the Democratic governor said, "My proposal is to make sure that women have the right that they've had for the last 50 years."
Evers also asked what Kleefisch's proposal was, to which she released a statement on Wednesday saying, "I’ll protect the lives of the unborn, support moms, and actually enforce the laws we have — something you have demonstrated you are incapable of doing."
Kevin Nicholson debate
SCOTT BAUER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Management consultant and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson has called himself "100% pro-life" and said he prays Roe gets overturned.
While he once supported abortion rights, Nicholson said in a survey that he would ban abortions in all cases.
"I’m honored to be the only candidate for governor endorsed by both Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action PAC," he said in a statement.
As governor, Nicholson said he would "(end) state funding of Planned Parenthood and (support) existing pregnancy resource centers around our state."
Timothy Ramthun
RUTHIE HAUGE
State Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who is running for governor, also has called himself "100% pro-life."
Ramthun and Nicholson are the only two gubernatorial candidates endorsed by Pro-Life Wisconsin, a group that opposes abortion ban exceptions for rape, incest or the life and health of the mother.
He also voted against a package of anti-abortion legislation because they contained exceptions for when abortion would be permitted.
"A child should never suffer for the sins of their mothers or fathers, and all life is sacred," he said in a statement.
