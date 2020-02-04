White lawmaker drops Black History Month proposal

A white Wisconsin lawmaker facing criticism for drawing up a Black History Month resolution honoring white abolitionists abruptly dropped the proposal Tuesday, saying he wants to preserve his relationship with black legislators.

Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, said in a statement that "it is possible that I made incorrect assumptions." He said he would instead like to co-sponsor a separate resolution that black lawmakers authored.

"The proposed resolution concentrated on the character of individuals involved in an important effort in American and Black history, the operation of the Underground Railroad," Allen said. "The resolution was judged as inappropriate by many because it was authored by a white-skinned man and because it recognized some white-skinned individuals. More important than content, however, are the feelings of the African American caucus and our relationship as legislative colleagues."

The Wisconsin Legislature has traditionally recognized Black History Month, which runs through February, with a resolution in both the Assembly and Senate. In recent years, black lawmakers have accused their white counterparts of trying to control who the resolution recognizes. Republicans control both houses and none of them are black.