White House trade advisor says Foxconn project 'will bear great fruit'

The company said late last year it intends to have its manufacturing facility up and running by the end of 2020. However, updates to the project have created concern among some that the facility no longer reflects the original contract signed by then Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

In December, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration told the company it no longer was eligible for tax subsidies agreed to in the original contract.

Later that month, Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal he was confident Foxconn and the state would reach a new agreement that better reflects the project being built — though not necessarily one that costs taxpayers less.

Asked about the status of Foxconn's contract with the state, Navarro described opposition to the project as "noise" by Democrats.

"At this point in time, any words that come out of the mouth of the governor of Wisconsin are going to be partisan and designed to damage the president," Navarro said. "At this point nothing he says is credible and I’ll leave it at that."

In July, Foxconn reported it had created enough jobs in southeast Wisconsin last year to be eligible for state aid.