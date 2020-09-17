White House trade advisor says Foxconn project 'will bear great fruit'

President Donald Trump's top trade advisor Peter Navarro praised Wisconsin's controversial Foxconn manufacturing project, despite lingering questions surrounding the Taiwan-based company's contract for billions in state tax credits.
Navarro, White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, told the State Journal on Thursday he is confident Foxconn Technology Group's project will reach completion when the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that will bear great fruit down the road as the world economy recovers and they come online with all of their facilities," Navarro said.
The state’s 2017 contract with Foxconn would provide incentives totaling as much as $3 billion over 15 years if Foxconn reaches the 13,000-employee benchmark and makes a $10 billion capital investment in the state. Trump lauded the deal as transformational for the state and national economy.
However, what was originally promised as a Generation 10.5 facility that would build larger panels for TV screens has been downsized to Generation 6, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.
"What Foxconn is doing, to its credit, is it’s continuing to build out the facility, but the original vision has been expanded to include more strategic elements in it and more product lines and that’s very encouraging," Navarro said.
The company said late last year it intends to have its manufacturing facility up and running by the end of 2020. However, updates to the project have created concern among some that the facility no longer reflects the original contract signed by then Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
In December, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration told the company it no longer was eligible for tax subsidies agreed to in the original contract.
Later that month, Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal he was confident Foxconn and the state would reach a new agreement that better reflects the project being built — though not necessarily one that costs taxpayers less.
Asked about the status of Foxconn's contract with the state, Navarro described opposition to the project as "noise" by Democrats.
"At this point in time, any words that come out of the mouth of the governor of Wisconsin are going to be partisan and designed to damage the president," Navarro said. "At this point nothing he says is credible and I’ll leave it at that."
In July, Foxconn reported it had created enough jobs in southeast Wisconsin last year to be eligible for state aid.
Foxconn’s jobs report — which was completed by independent, third-party professional services provider Deloitte and Touche LLP — must first be verified by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. before any state money is doled out. WEDC will determine how many of the jobs listed by Foxconn meet eligibility requirements laid out in the contract.
In an April letter to WEDC, Foxconn board member and vice chairman Jay Lee said the company directly hired more than 600 people last year, with more than 550 meeting the criteria necessary for state aid.
The company fell 82 jobs short of the minimum required to claim state tax credits in 2018.
WEDC officials said in July the organization's verification process will “likely take several months.”
Asked about the jobs report and state contract with Foxconn, WEDC spokesman David Callender directed the State Journal to a July statement from WEDC Secretary Melissa Hughes that said, "WEDC and Foxconn continue to discuss aligning the contract with the project as it is now taking shape."
"We are in regular and active conversations with Foxconn to align the contract with the project," Hughes said in the statement. "It is WEDC’s objective to do so in order to support the project.”
State officials have said the state cannot unilaterally change the contract without Foxconn’s participation.
Economy
Navarro pointed to Trump’s investment in the defense budget as pivotal to restoring manufacturing jobs at tactical vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Defense and Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard. He also touted Trump’s United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as a major boon for farmers across the state.
Trump’s trade policies have not drawn praise from all Wisconsin farmers, however, as the state earlier this year continued to lead the nation in farm bankruptcies.
If elected to a second term, Trump aims to bring onshore production of medicines, supplies like masks and gloves and equipment like ventilators, Navarro added.
On Thursday, Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesman Philip Shulman issued a statement that the “Trump-Pence administration has been a failure on every count for Wisconsin families.”
“Even before Trump’s failed coronavirus response, Wisconsin was facing a manufacturing recession exacerbated by chaotic trade policies with China that did nothing but destroy valuable markets and create uncertainty for Wisconsin businesses,” Shulman said in the statement.
Navarro described comments that the economy was faltering even before the COVID-19 pandemic – the Washington Post reported in January the nation’s manufacturing industry was in a “mild recession” for all of 2019 - as “Joe Biden Democrats’ spin” and “cherry-picking of data.”
“The reality is that the unemployment rate in Wisconsin at the time was at a record low so I think it’s kind of disingenuous to argue that if there’s some shifting of jobs across sectors at a time of record low unemployment and rising wages that somehow we’ve done something wrong,” Navarro said. “It’s kind of laughable on its face.”
Unemployment
Also on Thursday, the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules approved 60-day extensions to a handful of suspensions to departmental rules. One of the suspended rules, administered by the Department of Workforce Development, traditionally requires those collecting unemployment benefits to show they are actively searching for employment.
DWD reported on Thursday the state added 34,700 total non-farm and 16,700 private-sector jobs in August. The state's unemployment rate for August was 6.2%, down from July's revised rate of 7.1%.
Despite the drop, Wisconsin was still down nearly 200,000 private-sector jobs compared with August 2019, according to DWD.
"While COVID-19 continues to hamstring economic recovery, especially in certain industries, DWD's programming is available to help individuals safely reenter the workforce," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said in a statement.
The work search rule suspension that was extended on Thursday was originally passed in a COVID-19 response package signed by Gov. Tony Evers in April. Rules were suspended to allow more flexibility in the state's unemployment insurance process and to allow easier access to benefits amid the pandemic.
Another suspension, which waives interest in some circumstances for employers facing reimbursement financing for delinquent payments due to COVID-19, also was extended by the committee on Thursday.
DWD reported last week that more than 6.5 million weekly unemployment claims had been filed since March 15. Of those, almost 11%, or 713,000 claims, were still being processed.
The department has taken heat over the last several months, largely from Republicans, for delays in processing unemployment claims. Some individuals report they've waited months without an answer on whether or not their claims will be approved.
Evers described the delays as "unacceptable" last week. He said he hopes all claims are resolved before the end of the year.
Claimants have been paid over $3.68 billion in unemployment benefits since March 15.
