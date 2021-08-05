White House: Infrastructure bill would provide billions for Wisconsin roads, bridges

Wisconsin would take in $5.2 billion in federal highway repair dollars, along with millions for bridges, transportation systems, electric vehicles and high-speed internet projects, under the bipartisan infrastructure bill before Congress, according to the White House.

The infrastructure bill, which could come to a vote in the U.S. Senate as soon as this weekend, represents a major component of President Joe Biden's campaign pledge and would pump $550 billion in new federal funding over five years into infrastructure projects across the country.

According to a state-by-state breakdown of the proposal, Wisconsin is expected to receive $5.2 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and another $225 million for bridge replacement and repair projects. The state would also be able to apply for $12.5 billion in federal funds targeted for economically significant bridges.

The bill also would provide the state with $595 million over a five-year period to improve public transportation across Wisconsin. Another portion of the bill would provide the state with $79 million over the next five years to support the expansion of Wisconsin's electric vehicle charging network.