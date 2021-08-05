 Skip to main content
White House: Infrastructure bill would provide billions for Wisconsin roads, bridges
Wisconsin would take in $5.2 billion in federal highway repair dollars, along with millions for bridges, transportation systems, electric vehicles and high-speed internet projects, under the bipartisan infrastructure bill before Congress, according to the White House.

The infrastructure bill, which could come to a vote in the U.S. Senate as soon as this weekend, represents a major component of President Joe Biden's campaign pledge and would pump $550 billion in new federal funding over five years into infrastructure projects across the country.

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.

According to a state-by-state breakdown of the proposal, Wisconsin is expected to receive $5.2 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and another $225 million for bridge replacement and repair projects. The state would also be able to apply for $12.5 billion in federal funds targeted for economically significant bridges.

The bill also would provide the state with $595 million over a five-year period to improve public transportation across Wisconsin. Another portion of the bill would provide the state with $79 million over the next five years to support the expansion of Wisconsin's electric vehicle charging network.

Another component of the bill would allocate $100 million to broadband expansion to provide high-speed internet to about 318,000 Wisconsin residents who currently lack connection. An estimated 1.25 million people in Wisconsin would also be eligible for benefits to help low-income families afford internet access.

According to a 2021 report from the Federal Communications Commission, roughly 394,900 people in Wisconsin lack access to quality broadband service, though a recent private study estimated the actual number could be higher than 670,000.

In rural areas, Wisconsin ranks 36th in the nation for broadband access, with 21.8% being unserved or underserved.

State officials have previously said it could cost up to $1.4 billion to deliver internet speeds of 25/3 megabits per second to every home and business in Wisconsin.

State-specific data on other components in the infrastructure bill such as passenger and freight rail, drinking water infrastructure and airports will be released in the coming days and weeks, according to the administration.

Despite receiving bipartisan support, Wisconsin's congressional leaders remain divided on Biden's infrastructure bill.

“After years of partisan politics consuming Washington, it is past time to work together and deliver results for people,” U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, wrote in a July op-ed in the Wisconsin State Journal. “We now have an opportunity to do that, and I am going to work to get the job done for Wisconsin.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has remained ardently opposed to the package, which he's repeatedly criticized due to the more than $1 trillion price tag.

“We can’t spend money we don’t have. Period," Johnson said in a Tuesday statement. "Just look at what is happening with inflation. We were promised this infrastructure bill was fully paid for, and now we see that it’s not. This was nothing more than a bait and switch."

The U.S. Senate voted July 30 to advance the infrastructure package, with Baldwin in support and Johnson opposed. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he hopes to reach a final vote before the chamber departs Washington D.C. for its monthlong August recess on Monday.

The infrastructure package advanced in the U.S. House in early July by a 221-201 vote, with the state's three Democratic representatives in support and all five congressional Republicans opposed.

Year in review: The top Madison-area stories of 2020

It started out well enough. The Badgers were making a late-in-coming run at the Final Four. Hometown insurance behemoth American Family announced it was boosting its starting minimum wage to $20 an hour. Madison East Siders welcomed a new Pinney branch library.

The first two and a half months of the year feel like a different era, when news of a strange new virus infecting people in China was safely tucked away in the back pages of the newspaper and the heart-breaking images of a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a 46-year-old Black man had yet to go viral.

Then came March and successive waves of closures, cancellations, lockdowns, furloughs, layoffs, infections and deaths. If the subsequent uprisings over the killing of George Floyd weren't enough to remind America that it has plenty of work to do to overcome racism, the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha tragically emphasized the point. And a divisive presidential election carried the tone of the year at the end.

While it may not be a year to look back on with particular fondness, 2020 no doubt is one to remember. Here's a look back at some of the top stories in the Madison area as they occurred.

Falling short: Wisconsin Badgers lose back-and-forth battle to Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl
College Football
breaking topical

Falling short: Wisconsin Badgers lose back-and-forth battle to Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

It marked the fourth consecutive loss in the Rose Bowl for UW, and the first time since 2013 that the program lost its final two games of the year.

West Side homicide victim was 20-year-old man, Madison police say
Crime
breaking

West Side homicide victim was 20-year-old man, Madison police say

  • SHANZEH AHMAD
  • 0

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Sunday the victim who officers found in an apartment at 1905 McKenna Blvd. shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday was a 20-year-old African American male.

Gold rush: San Francisco 49ers head to Super Bowl LIV after running past Green Bay Packers 37-20
Pro football
breaking topical

Gold rush: San Francisco 49ers head to Super Bowl LIV after running past Green Bay Packers 37-20

  • JASON WILDE For the State Journal
  • 0

With the Green Bay defense failing to lay a hand on 49ers running back Raheem Mostert for much of the first half and the Aaron Rodgers-led offense committing two turnovers and failing to convert a third down yet again during a scoreless first 30 minutes, the Packers dug themselves a 27-0 halftime deficit on their way to a demoralizing 37-20 loss.

Texas superintendent Matthew Gutierrez to be next Madison schools leader
Local Education
breaking featured

Texas superintendent Matthew Gutierrez to be next Madison schools leader

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Gutierrez, superintendent of the school district in Seguin, Texas, was announced Friday as the Madison School Board's pick to lead the district.

Wisconsin's first case of new coronavirus from China is resident of Dane County
Local News
breaking topical

Wisconsin's first case of new coronavirus from China is resident of Dane County

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The person returned to Dane County Regional Airport after a trip to Beijing Jan. 30 and went directly to UW Hospital's emergency room, officials said.

Zor Shrine Circus to present last Dane County performances with elephants
Local News
alert

Zor Shrine Circus to present last Dane County performances with elephants

  • Howard Hardee | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

This weekend's performances at the Alliant Energy Center will be the last with elephants in Dane County as a contract between the circus and the venue expires. 

Tony Evers vetoes $250 million Republican tax cut legislation
Local Government
breaking topical featured

Tony Evers vetoes $250 million Republican tax cut legislation

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Tony Evers said he vetoed the legislation, which uses surplus revenue, because it doesn't invest in the state's schools. 

Swiss cheese comes out on top at World Cheese Championship in Madison
Business News
topical alert top story

Swiss cheese comes out on top at World Cheese Championship in Madison

  • JANE BURNS For the State Journal
  • 0

Despite no Wisconsin cheeses finishing in the final top three, state producers dominated the competition, earning 45 gold medals out of 132 categories.

UW-Madison moving to online instruction amid COVID-19 coronavirus uncertainty
Higher education
breaking topical

UW-Madison moving to online instruction amid COVID-19 coronavirus uncertainty

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

This decision is unprecedented for Wisconsin's largest university and taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Tony Evers orders all Wisconsin schools to close amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
Local Education
breaking topical featured

Tony Evers orders all Wisconsin schools to close amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The closure order, to take effect no later than 5 p.m. on March 18, affects nearly 1 million Wisconsin children in grades K-12 in public and private schools.

2 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin confirmed
Local News
breaking

2 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin confirmed

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

One was a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County; the other was a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County.

Man charged in 12-year-old murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann
Crime
breaking

Man charged in 12-year-old murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

David A. Kahl, 53, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close statewide in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Local Government
topical

Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close statewide in response to COVID-19 pandemic

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order represents a shift from the governor's position last week, when he said he did not plan on issuing such an order.

'We’re putting lives at risk for the vote': Wisconsin election proceeds despite pandemic
Wisconsin Elections
topical alert top story

'We’re putting lives at risk for the vote': Wisconsin election proceeds despite pandemic

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Most voting locations saw few lines and smooth operations. But other places, notably Milwaukee, experienced significant delays, chaos and conditions that made it impossible for some voters to cast a ballot.

Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky wins state Supreme Court race
Local Government
breaking topical top story

Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky wins state Supreme Court race

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Jill Karofsky's win over Dan Kelly cuts the court's conservative majority to 4-3, giving liberals a chance to take back control in 2023.

Madison chosen for F-35 mission; Truax to get first jets in 2023
Science & Environment
featured

Madison chosen for F-35 mission; Truax to get first jets in 2023

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The U.S. Air Force announced the final selection of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing, capping more than three years of study and deep community division over the planes, which come with the promise of jobs and new construction but also noise and pollution.

Tony Evers signs 'imperfect' COVID-19 response package
Local Government
topical alert top story

Tony Evers signs 'imperfect' COVID-19 response package

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

While applauded as a good first step, Democratic members, as well as public safety and health officials, have criticized the bill for not allocating more state funding to respond to the pandemic.

'She was fearless': Black community leader, publisher Milele Chikasa Anana dies at 86
Local News
top story

'She was fearless': Black community leader, publisher Milele Chikasa Anana dies at 86

  • Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

For 30 years, "Ms. Milele" was the publisher of UMOJA magazine and a prominent leader in Madison's black community. She was "short in stature but mighty in force." 

Free community testing for COVID-19 begins at Alliant Energy Center
Local News
breaking topical

Free community testing for COVID-19 begins at Alliant Energy Center

  • David Wahlberg Chris Rickert
  • 0

Free community testing for COVID-19 started at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison on Monday morning.

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down stay-at-home order; Dane County institutes local order
Local Government
topical featured

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down stay-at-home order; Dane County institutes local order

  • Riley Vetterkind Mitchell Schmidt
  • 0

Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Republicans will need to work quickly to come up with a replacement plan.

Dane County takes first tentative steps toward getting back to business
Business News
alert top story

Dane County takes first tentative steps toward getting back to business

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Vilas Zoo, Goodman Pool, beaches and movie theaters are among the places not opening yet.

Madison mayor imposes curfew after rioting, looting Downtown
Local Government
topical top story

Madison mayor imposes curfew after rioting, looting Downtown

  • STATE JOURNAL STAFF
  • 0

There were signs early Sunday that the violence was spreading into other parts of the city.

University of Alaska president withdraws as sole finalist in UW System president search
Higher education
topical top story

University of Alaska president withdraws as sole finalist in UW System president search

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"It’s clear they have important process issues to work out," the candidate said.

Madison School Board votes to pull police from high schools
Local Education

Madison School Board votes to pull police from high schools

  • Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

School Board President Gloria Reyes said the decision to pull police from Madison's four main high schools is effective immediately. 

Carlton Jenkins chosen as superintendent of the Madison School District
Local Education
breaking featured

Carlton Jenkins chosen as superintendent of the Madison School District

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Madison School Board chose Carlton Jenkins, a superintendent of a suburban Twin Cities school district, over another finalist for the job. He starts Aug. 4.

Businesses adapt as Dane County mask order takes effect
Business News
topical alert

Businesses adapt as Dane County mask order takes effect

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

As a Dane County public health order requiring face coverings in all indoor spaces outside the home took effect Monday, businesses offered mixed views on mandates, though for many retailers it was business as (the new) usual.

Madison police investigating Southwest Side shooting as homicide after 1 man dies
Crime
breaking

Madison police investigating Southwest Side shooting as homicide after 1 man dies

  • SHANZEH AHMAD
  • 0

There was no update on the second victim from the shooting at Schroeder Road and Chapel Hill Road Saturday night. 

Suspect in Madison homicide identified as 13-year-old victim's father
Crime
topical top story

Suspect in Madison homicide identified as 13-year-old victim's father

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Travis M. Christianson, 44, is tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Joe Biden, other speakers will not attend DNC in Milwaukee, citing COVID-19 concerns
Local Government
breaking topical top story

Joe Biden, other speakers will not attend DNC in Milwaukee, citing COVID-19 concerns

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Republican President Donald Trump also has caused controversy for saying he might deliver acceptance speech at White House.

Chief: East Side shooting that injured 11-year-old girl 'a new low' in recent gun violence
Crime
alert

Chief: East Side shooting that injured 11-year-old girl 'a new low' in recent gun violence

  • Ed Treleven | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The girl was in a car that was struck by gunfire late Tuesday morning on East Washington Avenue.

Big Ten cancels fall football, fall sports, hopes to move season to spring
College Football
breaking topical

Big Ten cancels fall football, fall sports, hopes to move season to spring

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The conference decided — after meetings between presidents and athletic directors, and outcry from players, coaches, politicians and fans — to cancel the fall sports season and will attempt to move football to the spring semester.

'Absolutely horrific': Madison responds to Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
Crime
alert

'Absolutely horrific': Madison responds to Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

  • Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"The video that came out of Kenosha is absolutely horrific. I don’t understand how people can watch it and not be here," one Madison protester said. 

Heat burst Bucks' bubble: Miami sends Giannis-less Milwaukee packing, advances to Eastern Conference finals
Basketball
topical alert

Heat burst Bucks' bubble: Miami sends Giannis-less Milwaukee packing, advances to Eastern Conference finals

  • TIM REYNOLDS Associated Press
  • 0

The fifth-seeded Heat finished off an upset of the NBA’s best regular-season team Tuesday, topping the Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 in Game 5 of their East semifinal series — while Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league’s reigning MVP, couldn’t play because of a sprained right ankle.

UW-Madison moves to all-online classes amid growing COVID-19 case count
Higher education
breaking topical featured

UW-Madison moves to all-online classes amid growing COVID-19 case count

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

UW-Madison is pausing in-person instruction for at least two weeks and quarantining more than 2,200 students living in two dorms.

Madison police, federal law enforcement find no evidence biracial woman was attacked
Crime
breaking

Madison police, federal law enforcement find no evidence biracial woman was attacked

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Police are not recommending charges against Althea Bernstein, saying there is a difference between someone trying to deceive law enforcement and not being able to corroborate a report of a crime.

With record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Wisconsin opens overflow facility
Local News
topical alert featured

With record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Wisconsin opens overflow facility

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The alternate care facility at State Fair Park in West Allis may begin taking patients Thursday.

'Relief': Downtown Madison bursts into celebration as Joe Biden wins presidency
Local Government
alert featured

'Relief': Downtown Madison bursts into celebration as Joe Biden wins presidency

  • Logan Wroge Barry Adams
  • 0

A small crowd Downtown Saturday morning before the race was called turned into hundreds of people honking horns, cheering and waving signs after Biden was declared the winner, while some Trump supporters turned out in protest.

Trump campaign files for recount in Dane, Milwaukee counties
Local Government
breaking topical

Trump campaign files for recount in Dane, Milwaukee counties

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"We understand the eyes of the world will be on these Wisconsin counties over the next few weeks,"  Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said.

UW Health workers among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine
Local News
topical alert featured

UW Health workers among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

St. Mary's and Meriter expect to get vaccine soon.

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump's election challenge; electors vote for Joe Biden
Wisconsin Elections
topical featured

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump's election challenge; electors vote for Joe Biden

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The flurry of activity caps off a tumultuous post-election saga in Wisconsin that has now concluded.

Photos of the year: A look back at the Wisconsin State Journal's top photos of 2020
Local News
alert top story topical

Photos of the year: A look back at the Wisconsin State Journal's top photos of 2020

  • Amber Arnold Steve Apps John Hart
  • 0

A look back at the year 2020 through the lens of Wisconsin State Journal photographers John Hart, Amber Arnold and Steve Apps

