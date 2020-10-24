White House COVID-19 adviser: Surging Wisconsin needs to stop 'silent spread' of virus

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,243 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, setting a record for the second straight day. Two patients were in a field hospital at the state fairgrounds in West Allis as of Friday.

The state Department of Health Services reported 4,378 newly confirmed cases Friday. The daily record is 4,591 cases, set on Tuesday. The state has now seen 190,478 cases since the pandemic began in March.

DHS reported 42 more people have died, bringing the death toll to 1,745. The overall mortality rate stood at 0.9% of total infections as of Friday.

By conducting proactive, regular “surveillance testing” — particularly for people under 30 who are less likely to show symptoms of the virus — the state could get a better handle on the situation, Birx said.

She said she also met with state legislators Friday to discuss how such pre-emptive testing to find people not displaying signs of infection could be done at the county level.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement he and Senate President Roger Roth, R-Appleton, met with Birx, saying “we share her concerns about the rapid spread that Wisconsin is now experiencing.”