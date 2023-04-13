The federal government will deliver another $15.1 million toward the city’s $30 million replacement of the gateway John Nolen Drive causeway that connects Downtown and the South Side, the White House announced Wednesday.

The $30 million replacement of the six causeway bridges from East Lakeside Street to North Shore Drive, which offers postcard vistas of the city’s skyline, is the first phase and heart of a three-segment project that extends from East Olin Avenue to Broom Street. The federal government already had committed $11 million to the causeway project, which could start as soon as 2025.

The Biden administration on Thursday will announce nearly $300 million for nine bridge projects in eight states and the District of Columbia funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law’s Bridge Investment Program.

“The grant awards we’re announcing today are helping communities of all sizes modernize their bridges so that school buses, delivery trucks, ambulances, and commuters can get where they need to go quickly and safely,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans, will join local and state officials for a formal announcement at a press conference set for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“I want to thank President Biden and White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu for delivering this much-needed infrastructure improvement to Madison and supporting high-quality, good-paying jobs in the process,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

“Reconstructing John Nolen Drive will allow us to make critical safety improvements for vehicles and greatly expand our pedestrian and bicycle facilities for the most-traveled path in the city,” she said.

Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, was ecstatic. “I’m absolutely thrilled beyond belief we’re receiving the federal grant,” he said. “This bodes very well indeed to use the local money we had budgeted for other improvements in the area.”

The other project segments are from East Olin Avenue to East Lakeside Street and the Broom Street intersection. The city also could extend the project in the future.

The announcement comes as the city considers proposals from three high-power finalists in a design competition to reimagine the Lake Monona waterfront.

Until now, the $30 million first phase of John Nolen Drive causeway included about $19 million in local contributions and $11 million in federal support, Assistant City Engineer Chris Petykowski said.

It’s too early to know how the $15.1 million will interact with the other $11 million in federal funds, and exactly what the city’s local share for the bridges project will be, he said.

“This investment will increase equitable access to our waterfront, improve the shoreline and stormwater management along Lake Monona,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It also lets us take our first step forward to redesigning our full Lake Monona waterfront to welcome everybody into the city through this iconic gateway.”

A much-used route

The causeway, opened in 1968, serves about 48,000 vehicles and roughly 4,000 bicycles a day and last saw major construction in 1995.

The coming project is intended to increase safety, improve mobility and the environment, replace aging infrastructure, enhance lakefront access, and improve stormwater management.

The first phase of the project is expected to include reconstruction of all six bridges and complete replacement of pavement and paths, with the earthen causeway remaining the same, Petykowski said.

The Engineering Division made an informational presentation on the John Nolen Drive reconstruction project to the city’s Transportation Commission for feedback only on Wednesday evening. The city already has had two public meetings as it refines a vision for the project and recently opened an online survey to collect public input.

The project likely will feature narrower roadway lanes and shoulders to calm travel speeds and buffer pathways; narrower intersections; expanded pathways; the use of curb and gutter over metal railings seen on higher speed roads; and traffic signals.

The Engineering Division’s presentation, for example, showed changes to the current 72-foot-wide roadway that has no trees in the median to alternatives for a 63-foot-wide road with median and trees in it or a 54-foot-wide road with narrower median, no trees in it but maximizing green space to adjacent Law Park.

The presentation also showed changes to the current 10-foot-wide path, with alternatives to 14 feet wide or 16 feet with a buffer separating bike and pedestrian lanes. And it included similar improvements at bridge sections and options to improve intersections at North Shore Drive and Broom Street. The division also asked about interest in underpass tunnels and overpasses that are not now part of the project.

After the Engineering Division refines design from all input received, it will go to the Board of Public Works, Transportation Commission and City Council for final approval of the project geometry, Petykowski said. “That will allow us to complete final design and work towards bid documents,” he said, adding that bidding is planned for fall of 2024.

Monona waterfront

Meanwhile, the city continues to progress through the related Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge where the finalists — Sasaki of Denver; James Corner Field Operations of New York; and Agency Landscape + Planning of Cambridge, Massachusetts — have offered bold concepts to reshape and animate 1.7 miles of shoreline and 17 acres of parkland, including Law Park, the John Nolen Drive causeway and the northern part of Olin Park.

Preliminary cost estimates for the waterfront projects range from $150 million to $250 million.

A special city ad hoc committee is expected to recommend a preferred master plan to the mayor, City Council and Park Commission by Sept. 1. While a master plan doesn’t have to be completed by the end of the year, Parks Division Landscape Architect Mike Sturm has said whichever design is chosen will inform the city’s Engineering Division as it designs the John Nolen Drive project.

“We have cross staff members on both project teams and are in constant coordination,” Petykowski said. “The (design challenge) will provide a master plan that will help inform the project design but there is not a huge overlap. The path is one area that overlaps between two projects and will need close coordination.”

