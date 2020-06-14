White coats, black lives: Health care professionals march in Saturday rally

Hundreds of medical professionals wearing their white coats filled the top of State Street where it meets the Capitol Square Saturday to call for dismantling racism in health care and the community.
The event, which was organized by the UW School of Medicine and Public Health’s Student National Medical Association, was meant to mobilize the health care community to take actionable steps toward eliminating racism in the practice of medicine.
It also capped two weeks of consistent protesting and demonstrating in Madison stemming from the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Dr. India Anderson-Carter, an OB/GYN intern at UW-Madison, said all “white coats” need to save black lives. However in the case of Floyd and many others who have died at the hands of law enforcement, medical professionals don’t have the chance.
“We cannot save them if they are being killed before they reach the doors to our hospitals,” Anderson-Carter said.
The rally and march was also meant to kick off the organization of a new local chapter of the White Coats for Black Lives (WC4BL) organization, which aims to recognize that racism is a public health crisis and to dismantle racism in the health care system.
Ashley Scott, one of the event organizers, said people are focused on issues of racial disparities and systemic racism, especially as Madison enters into a second week of consistent protesting and demonstrations over police brutality.
“We have everybody's attention right now,” Scott said, noting she wants to take the opportunity to educate people and “shine light” on black community leaders.
Scott, who is an M.D.-Ph.D. student at UW-Madison, said she hopes the health care professionals participating in the event send a message of unity and a commitment to making change in Madison and Dane County in the area of health disparities and racism in medicine.
“As a black woman, this is really why I wanted to be a part of medicine,” Scott said. “There's a lot of good things medicine is able to do, but one of the things we are not great at is just making sure health outcomes are the same across races and socioeconomic status.”
‘A system problem’
Both medical professionals and community leaders addressed the crowd for about three hours, covering the systemic problem of racial disparities in health outcomes and the lack of black medical health care professionals. They also called for action and said enough to diversity pledges that don’t lead to change and scholarly papers that discuss racism.
“It’s not that you don’t know racism doesn’t exist. It’s not that you don’t see black lives matters,” said Gina Green-Harris, the director of the Center for Community Engagement and Health Partnerships at the UW-School of Medicine and Public Health. “It’s that you’re not willing to do what it takes to destroy the system of racism.
“The time is now to make the difference,” Green-Harris said.
Racial disparities within health outcomes have been highlighted during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, African Americans make up 6.7% of Wisconsin’s populations, but they account for 25% of the people who have died. Blacks make up 19% of the COVID-19 cases statewide.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Scott said participants were encouraged to wear masks and keep distance between themselves and others. Hand sanitizer was also available during the event.
Alia Stevenson, the chief programs officer for the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, said the health of black women, in particular, is in a “state of emergency.”
In Dane County, African-American mothers are twice as likely to give birth to infants with low birth weights, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County, which can lead to health problems later in life and put them at higher risk for infant mortality. Infant mortality is a widely used indicator of the overall health status of a community.
Black people in Dane County are more than twice as likely to die before the age of 75 than white people.
“When we have a medical need, we are unheard,” Lilada Gee, founder of Black Women Heal, said. “We and our babies are dying because of it.”
Beyond these statistics, black patients are more likely to carry stress and fears of dealing with the health care system with them due to factors like lack of health insurance and disparities within family income.
“It’s not a police problem. It’s a system problem, and we have to treat it as such,” said Dr. Callistus Ditah, a general surgery resident at UW-Madison.
Taking ‘active action’
Holding signs with messages reading “racism is a public health crisis,” the hundreds of demonstrators came to the rally for different reasons.
The White Coats for Black Lives rally came just one day after President Donald Trump’s administration announced a rollback on regulations that protected transgender patients against gender identity-based discrimination in health care. The decision, taking place during Pride Month, also followed the deaths of Dominique Fells and Riah Milton, two black trans women who were murdered this past week.
“Violence against trans people, trans women especially, is rampant and healthcare is certainly no exception,” said Amber Sheth, a medical student at UW-Madison, adding that black transgender people experience even more discrimination. “I’m not going to stand for that.”
According to Sofia Haile, a third-year medical student at UW-Madison, the Student National Medical Association plans to present the university with a list of demands that would further emphasize anti-racism training in the curriculum.
The student organization wants the curriculum to include anti-racism unconscious bias training as well as instruction on the history of racism in the medical system.
“The health inequities that black people experience in this country are incredible and sometimes the institution of medicine has been a part of perpetuating that,” she said.
Ann Zumhagen-Krause, a registered nurse at UW Health, said that infant mortality and healthcare outcome numbers are an “important wake-up call” for health care workers.
“I want to show that I know, as a health care provider, that it’s part of my job to make a change for the health and lives of black people in our community,” she said, adding that this problem requires active action, not just by being not racist, but being anti-racist. This sentiment is an iteration of a quote by activist Angela Davis that has emerged as a directive in the past weeks — held high on protest signs, reposted on social media and spoken at rallies.
Zumhagen-Kraus, who has worked in nursing for 12 years, explained that anti-racist action in the medical field equates to a commitment by leadership to train and actively recruit people of color, as well as training and teaching health care providers about the dangers of racism and its effects on the community.
“We need to show up en masse and show that we understand and that we’re going to hold each other accountable for the work that we do in our community,” she said.
