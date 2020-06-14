White coats, black lives: Health care professionals march in Saturday rally

The student organization wants the curriculum to include anti-racism unconscious bias training as well as instruction on the history of racism in the medical system.

“The health inequities that black people experience in this country are incredible and sometimes the institution of medicine has been a part of perpetuating that,” she said.

Ann Zumhagen-Krause, a registered nurse at UW Health, said that infant mortality and healthcare outcome numbers are an “important wake-up call” for health care workers.

“I want to show that I know, as a health care provider, that it’s part of my job to make a change for the health and lives of black people in our community,” she said, adding that this problem requires active action, not just by being not racist, but being anti-racist. This sentiment is an iteration of a quote by activist Angela Davis that has emerged as a directive in the past weeks — held high on protest signs, reposted on social media and spoken at rallies.