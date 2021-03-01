Which areas of Tony Evers' budget could draw bipartisan support?

In the hours and days after Democratic Gov. Tony Eves unveiled his new budget proposal, top Republicans were quick to pan it as "a liberal's dream" and a sure sign he's running for re-election.
They've already identified a chunk of his proposal they plan to toss out as the Legislature begins its work on the $91 billion, two-year spending plan in the coming weeks, including a minimum wage hike, a juvenile justice plan and recreational marijuana legalization.
But beyond those measures, it's possible Evers and Republicans could reach a compromise in efforts to expand broadband access in Wisconsin, direct aid to businesses across the state as they recover from the COVID-19 crisis and more.
Here's a rundown of potential areas of bipartisanship in the budget process over the months ahead:
Broadband
A focus of Evers' state of the state address in January, the first-term governor has declared 2021 "the year of broadband access" and touted a commitment to ensuring every Wisconsinite has "access to reliable, high-speed internet."
In all, Evers is looking to invest more than $200 million to expand access in the state. The main driver of that in his budget is through a more than $100 million boost in the Public Service Commission's Broadband Expansion Grant Program over the next two years.
He's also proposed measures to allow municipalities to apply for grants under that program while encouraging them to provide broadband support to residents in less well-served areas; create a broadband line extension grant program that would help eligible households cover the cost of a line extension from existing broadband infrastructure to a residence; and more.
The co-chairs of the Legislature's powerful budget panel, the Joint Finance Committee, pointed to broadband as an area where they could find common ground with Evers during a WisPolitics.com luncheon last month.
"Our caucuses have supported broadband. I'm sure we will again," said Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam. "Will it be exactly the plan the governor put forward? Probably not, but we'll continue to support broadband."
Aid for small businesses
Evers' budget seeks to direct $200 million to the state's jobs agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, to bolster small businesses in recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.
The funds could be used by businesses to help retain current employees and rehire former employees, according to the budget plan.
Further, Evers also wants to use $100 million to create a venture capital program at WEDC to support entrepreneurs and startups.
The proposals are especially notable given that Evers at one point pledged to de-fund the quasi-private agency, created under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, as a gubernatorial candidate.
Asked about the $200 million pandemic recovery initiative in particular, Born told PBS Wisconsin's Frederica Freyberg on Feb. 19 he's "sure we will invest in businesses to help them come out of the pandemic."
But he also noted he wanted to do more to address the needs of the state's workforce.
"We need to continue to have the high-quality workforce we’ve always had in Wisconsin," he said. "We need to attract more talent to our workforce."
Agriculture programs
Another potential area for agreement in Evers' budget is his proposal to direct more than $43 million to boost agriculture and family farms.
The plan includes a series of different provisions: funding the farm-to-school grant program to connect school cafeterias with locally produced foods; upping dollars for the producer-led watershed grant program; bolstering farmer mental health support initiatives and mental health services; doling out $20 million to aid those experiencing food insecurity by allowing them to access producers' goods via food banks and pantries; and more.
Fellow Joint Finance Committee Co-Chair Sen. Howard Marklein said at last month's WisPolitics.com event that "many of those (ideas) may have some merit."
"What I will be doing between now and the time we pass anything for agriculture is, I'll be talking to my farmers to see what makes sense to them," the Spring Green Republican said. "You know sometimes programs and policies sound great sitting here in Madison, but when I go out and talk to my farmers, they don't make quite as much sense out there."