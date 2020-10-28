Where does the money go? Spending on campaign advertising is increasing and diversifying

Facebook ads in Wisconsin alone accounted for $3.5 million in spending from Biden and $3.3 million from Trump from April 5 through Oct. 17, according to the group.

“We do know, though, that digital ads are growing in the share of election activity over time (and that total spending on advertising is increasing overall). Campaigns are constantly innovating in advertising strategies,” said Erika Franklin Fowler, director of the Wesleyan Media Project and professor at Wesleyan University in Connecticut. “We’ve seen a big difference in the two presidential campaigns online. Even though they both spend about the same amount, they do so very differently. The Biden campaign uses larger purchases of single creatives, which are seen more widely, while the Trump campaign tends to purchase many smaller buys.”

As ads across digital platforms from outside groups grow, it can be harder to track where they originated since political advocacy groups don’t have to report ad spending in the same way campaigns do, said UW’s Burden.

“There are all these groups that are not the campaigns themselves and their ads might not be well known,” he said. “There are all these platforms where these things are happening simultaneously and a lot of these things are not reported to the federal government.”