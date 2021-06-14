When will Madison's in-person public meetings return?

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Dane County, local officials are considering how to move forward with public meetings after scrambling last year to shift operations online.
Dane County and Madison moved quickly last March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to implement virtual meetings that allowed government business to continue uninterrupted and the public to participate.
Now, both units of government are figuring out what comes next and it may not look exactly the same as before the pandemic.
“We know the way we conducted government meetings before definitely didn’t work for everyone,” Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said. “We have an opportunity to do something and we’re going to take it.”
Now that elected leaders and the public have experienced the benefits of virtual meetings — no need to drive and park downtown, the ability to make dinner, fewer childcare concerns — some want at least a hybrid option to remain a reality.
But Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said during a Common Council Executive Committee meeting June 8 that could be even more difficult than transitioning to a full virtual environment.
“As we push toward the ideal state, which is a hybrid model of allowing participation both in-person and virtually, it turns out that is possibly the most complicated of all states,” Rhodes-Conway said.
For the county Board of Supervisors and the City Council, the decision to return to in-person hinges on the reopening of the downtown City-County Building. County and city agencies are taking a phased-in approach to returning to the office. The county is requiring mask-wearing for everyone until July 6 and the city until June 14.
The return also depends on audio-visual equipment upgrades in the building's main meeting room on the second floor and four meeting rooms on the third floor. Last week, the Dane County Board approved a $372,000 contract for the upgrades.
This work could take much of the summer to complete. Eicher said meetings could be done in person by the time the board holds budget hearings in the fall.
Though she’s grateful for the virtual option, Eicher said there’s something “magical” about being in person together during meetings. Some board members are just now meeting each other after their election in April 2020.
“There are benefits in government of being in the same room with the people you’re working with and making decisions with and hearing from the public’s perspective,” Eicher said.
926 virtual meetings
At the council’s executive committee meeting, the mayor and alders discussed the future for City Council meetings as well as its numerous boards, commissions and committees.
Echoing Eicher, President Syed Abbas said it could be an opportunity to think creatively about how the City Council meets and hears from the public. Even before the pandemic, a task force studying Madison’s local government recommended providing a remote option for members of the public to participate in meetings.
For the City Council, the mayor wants to see a return to in-person meetings as soon as possible.
“I think that we need to see each other’s faces,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I would be eager to make that happen as early as July.”
Alders acknowledged benefits and drawbacks to virtual meetings, noting that for some without access to the internet and technology, they're not more accessible.
“To me, the starting point for this really is around public participation,” Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, said. “While there are barriers on both sides, I heard much much more on the side of gratitude from my constituents around their ability to access both neighborhood meetings and boards, commissions and committees and council meetings.”
Rhodes-Conway agreed with alders that there are many options, though they do come with a cost.
“Most of the possibilities will cost more in either money or staff time or both than what we’re doing right now or what we would normally do,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We can choose to spend our money that way, but it would mean we would have to cut something else.”
Edgerton said city policymakers should keep in mind the stress on the IT Media Team, which has supported the virtual meeting infrastructure.
Since March 30, 2020, the city has hosted 926 virtual board, committee and commission meetings, which is about 2,200 hours and an average of three meetings per day. The City’s IT media Team supported 223 of the meetings and 930 hours of coverage.
This also resulted in the team working 2,523 hours of overtime from March 7, 2020 to May 28 at a cost of $38,816.
“There is a definite need in terms of being able to continue support that we need to look at how do we help the IT Media Team,” Edgerton said.
‘Best earliest solution’
If the city does move toward a hybrid solution, Edgerton outlined the “best earliest solution.”
Under that recommendation, groups like the City Council, Plan Commission and Alcohol License Review Committee — categorized as Type 1 — could include in-person and virtual components. In these meetings, all members should be in-person while staff and members of the public would appear virtually.
All other Type 2 committee meetings will have to be either virtual or in-person. If they are in-person, the meetings would not be recorded and interpretive services will need to be in-person.
Type 2 meetings can’t be hybrid due to the lack of rooms that can support this technology and limited staff and financial resources.
“We will need one additional IT Media Team member to support the hybrid model,” Edgerton said in a memo to City Council leadership. “We are unable to support any hybrid model without additional staffing.”
At the council’s executive committee, alders agreed to set a virtual “default” for boards, commissions and committees. However, these bodies could vote to change their default position to in-person meetings by requesting the switch from council leadership and the mayor.
Ald. Keith Furman, District 19, stressed that while the city needs to “get very serious” about redoing its committee structure, the council should have a say in how these groups decide to move forward right now in terms of in-person and virtual meetings.
“I think it’s incredibly important for us to be part of the decision of the functionality of the committees,” Furman said.
