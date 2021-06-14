When will Madison's in-person public meetings return?

“There are benefits in government of being in the same room with the people you’re working with and making decisions with and hearing from the public’s perspective,” Eicher said.

926 virtual meetings

At the council’s executive committee meeting, the mayor and alders discussed the future for City Council meetings as well as its numerous boards, commissions and committees.

Echoing Eicher, President Syed Abbas said it could be an opportunity to think creatively about how the City Council meets and hears from the public. Even before the pandemic, a task force studying Madison’s local government recommended providing a remote option for members of the public to participate in meetings.

For the City Council, the mayor wants to see a return to in-person meetings as soon as possible.

“I think that we need to see each other’s faces,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I would be eager to make that happen as early as July.”

Alders acknowledged benefits and drawbacks to virtual meetings, noting that for some without access to the internet and technology, they're not more accessible.