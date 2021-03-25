What's Wisconsin getting from the new federal COVID package?

In all, Gov. Tony Evers' budget is looking to invest more than $200 million to expand access in the state. The main driver of that in his budget is through a more than $100 million boost in the Public Service Commission's Broadband Expansion Grant Program over the next two years.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, echoed LeMahieu's comments, saying he "100% agree(s) that we should use it for one-time expenses," like broadband expansion and fixing roads.

He added Republicans would be vigilant through the budget process to ensure "that we don't increase government spending with one-time money."

The federal dollars can't be used for deposits into pension funds, the LFB memo notes, or directly or indirectly offsetting a reduction in tax revenues tied to a change in law or regulation that reduces taxes or delays the imposition of a tax or tax increase.

That means, LeMahieu said, lawmakers "have to be somewhat careful on how we craft any type of tax cuts in the budget because the federal law that just passed says we can't use federal money to provide tax relief."

"We need to figure out what that looks like to make sure we're not in conflict with federal law," he said.