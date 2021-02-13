What's behind the vaccine shortage?

But you can ask companies that have a lock on the technology to scale up, and Pfizer and BioNTech have, boosting production goals from 1.3 billion doses by the end of this year to 2 billion.

But doing that can be a painful process. BioNTech had to close its factory in Belgium for an upgrade, disrupting supply to Europe, Canada and other countries — it is not expected to affect U.S. supplies. While angering governments who were shortchanged by 8% of what they were promised, the upgrade is expected to boost production by mid-February and the company, which is contracted to provide 600 million doses to the EU, plans to make up the difference this month.

So while the outlook might look bleak for millions whose vaccine appointments have been put on hold, production is on the upswing. And there will soon be more vaccines on the market, and they generally don’t have the same production issues as mRNA vaccines. And unlike the Pfizer vaccine, which has to be stored in ultra-cold freezers, and Moderna’s, which has to be kept frozen, many in the next wave of vaccines require only refrigeration, making them easier to distribute.

Johnson & Johnson expects to have its vaccine in front of the FDA this month. Instead of mRNA, the vaccine uses a modified common-cold virus.