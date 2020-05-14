What you need to know about Dane County's stay-at-home order

“As we see progress in these measures, we will take steps towards a phased reopening of Dane County that will help us minimize the spread of the virus,” Mattes said in an email. “Opening everything too soon would put us at risk for losing all the progress we made over the past two months.”

How will the local order be enforced?

Failure to comply with the order is considered a violation of city and county ordinances. However, local officials are taking an education-first approach in enforcement.

This involves public health reaching out to businesses that violate the order and explaining the rules, Paulsen said. If the business continues to be noncompliant, law enforcement is asked to provide further education and ask for voluntary compliance.

If violations continue, law enforcement could issue a citation or the issue could be referred to the city attorney’s office for a summons and complaint process.

For individuals, law enforcement officers will provide education and attempt to gain voluntary compliance. If that does not occur, an officer could issue a citation.