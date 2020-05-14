What you need to know about Dane County's stay-at-home order

When the Wisconsin Supreme Court released it's decision to strike down Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order late Wednesday afternoon, confusion ensued in many communities.
Bars in some communities opened immediately, drawing in patrons who seemingly ignored the social distancing measures recommended by public health experts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some local health officials scrambled to release their own “safer at home” orders limiting business operations.
In Dane County, elected officials and the public health agency acted swiftly to enact their own local order, which upheld the governor’s previous directives. In short, stay-at-home guidelines in Madison and Dane County have not changed since Monday.
“We want to let the people of Dane County know, as far as the guidelines, when you wake up tomorrow it’s going to be the same as today,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a press conference Wednesday night.
But with a new ruling in place and different localities taking different approaches in light of it, it’s hard to keep track of what’s going on. Here’s what you need to know:
What did the Wisconsin Supreme Court do in its Wednesday decision?
The state’s high court struck down Evers' administration's extended "safer at home" directive that canceled in-person K-12 schooling this academic year and kept "nonessential" businesses closed until the last week of May.
The 4-3 ruling, effective immediately Wednesday night, found the order issued by the state's top health official exceeded her authority and that she needed legislative oversight to implement the language in the first place.
The action leaves it up to local officials, including municipal and county governments, to implement their own directives for businesses and residents, unless the state opts to pass an emergency rule or legislation putting new guidelines in place.
Evers’ office said in a media briefing Thursday that five or six counties have implemented their own stay-at-home orders. In addition to Dane County, media reports showed others included Racine, Rock, Kenosha and Brown counties.
How does the ruling affect other orders issued by Evers?
Dane County officials stressed that two of Evers’ most recent orders — allowing retailers and drive-in movie theaters to operate with some restrictions, as well as curbside drop-offs and pick-ups for some businesses — are still in place under the local safer-at-home order.
But the ruling Wednesday centered on the state’s 28th executive order.
Some previous orders the administration issued during the public health crisis had expiration dates tied to the final day of that state of emergency declaration, or Tuesday, May 12, under the coronavirus relief bill Wisconsin officials passed last month, according to Evers’ office.
Others are essentially moot statewide, including the governor’s “Badger Bounce Back” plan that sets criteria for reopening the state based on more testing, a two-week decline in state cases and the gathering of more protective equipment.
But Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said regardless of the order, the state would continue contact tracing and testing and procuring personal protective equipment.
“It remains as infectious today as it did yesterday,” she said of the virus.
What did Public Health Madison & Dane County order?
Janel Heinrich, director of the local public health agency, said Public Health Madison & Dane County issued its own order that “essentially mirrors” the guidance of the statewide "safer-at-home" order the court struck down. It is effective through May 26.
“It is imperative that everyone continue to follow this order, so that we can make progress as quickly as possible,” Heinrich said Wednesday night during the press conference.
The local order enforces three of the governor’s past emergency orders. These have closed schools and non-essential businesses.
But the two later orders that attempt to “turn the dial” — phrasing Evers has used to describe the slow return of different employers and operators across the state — are also in place under Dane County’s order.
One of those allows for curbside drop-offs of animals for dog groomers or goods for small engine repair shops, upholstery operations and other service providers.
The other, most recent update, came from the governor Monday when he ordered that standalone businesses or strip mall-based retail stores with entrances outside could re-open with up to five customers at a time. It would also give drive-in movie theaters the go-ahead to operate.
Are there any exceptions to the local public health order?
Yes. The local order removes the capacity of 10 individuals gathering at religious facilities, which was included in the governor’s previous directives.
Madison Assistant City Attorney Marci Paulsen said these facilities can operate as an “essential business,” meaning that they should ensure social distancing measures. Also, religious establishments that have a capacity of 50,000 square feet or smaller are limited to 25% of their capacity, including staff.
For buildings with more than 50,000 square feet of public space, the maximum number of people allowed is four per 1,000 square feet, excluding staff.
“We made this exception because there is currently a case pending before the Supreme Court raising concerns about treating religious entities differently than businesses, and we determined that it was appropriate to treat them as a business under the order,” Paulsen said in an email.
Why did public health issue its own order?
Heinrich said while data indicates progress in containing COVID-19, there is still community spread of the coronavirus that causes it.
“Continuing public health orders at a local level will ensure we don’t go backward on the progress we have made,” Heinrich said.
As of Thursday, 494 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dane County, and 22 have died from it. On Monday, free community testing for the disease started at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
“Aggressive testing” is a major step in the move toward lifting restrictions, Heinrich said.
“We hope that results from this increased testing effort will continue to deliver the results we have seen so far in Dane County and will allow us to make progress toward a re-opening strategy that is right for Dane County,” Heinrich said.
Local health officials are relying on criteria listed under Evers' "Badger Bounce Back" program, which set benchmarks to reach before reopening the state, including more testing, a two-week decline in state cases and the gathering of more protective equipment.
Now, Public Health Madison & Dane County plan to implement its own criteria. Communications Supervisor Sarah Mattes said the agency plans to post the criteria and the status of each category online, as early as Thursday.
“As we see progress in these measures, we will take steps towards a phased reopening of Dane County that will help us minimize the spread of the virus,” Mattes said in an email. “Opening everything too soon would put us at risk for losing all the progress we made over the past two months.”
How will the local order be enforced?
Failure to comply with the order is considered a violation of city and county ordinances. However, local officials are taking an education-first approach in enforcement.
This involves public health reaching out to businesses that violate the order and explaining the rules, Paulsen said. If the business continues to be noncompliant, law enforcement is asked to provide further education and ask for voluntary compliance.
If violations continue, law enforcement could issue a citation or the issue could be referred to the city attorney’s office for a summons and complaint process.
For individuals, law enforcement officers will provide education and attempt to gain voluntary compliance. If that does not occur, an officer could issue a citation.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Joel DeSpain said most people contacted so far for violating the stay-at-home order have been “cooperative” and were not given citations. DeSpain said the MPD did receive several complaints over last weekend, as UW-Madison graduates celebrated.
“From the get-go, MPD command staff guidance to officers, when called to complaints regarding Wisconsin's Safer at Home Order, has been to educate, gain voluntary compliance, and not issue citations to those who are cooperative,” DeSpain said in an email. “This position will not change under the new local Dane County/City of Madison order.”
To date, the MPD has issued one misdemeanor citation for violating the governor’s stay-at-home order and 14 city ordinance citations.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies have not issued any citations or made any arrests for violations of the stay-at-home order since it began.
Is it possible a new state order could come down?
State officials could pursue other avenues for a stay-at-home order, including legislation or the emergency rule process.
The Department of Health Services already kick-started the rulemaking process Thursday by submitting a scope statement outlining its proposal to reinstate parts of the stay-at-home order. The plan, which would require legislative approval, would take a few weeks to implement, as a 10-day review is required before it’s completed and published.
After that, it’s enforceable and effective for at least 150 days, though it could only be extended by approval of a Republican-controlled Joint Committee on the Review of Administrative Rules. That panel also has the ability to suspend parts or the entire emergency rule starting on its effective date.
Evers and the leaders of the Republican Legislature — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald — spoke Thursday about other options. Vos told the Associated Press the state would work quickly to weigh new rules to let bars and restaurants open, but it’s possible local governments would enact rules of their own, leading to some inconsistency across the state.
"I am optimistic we're going to be safe,” the Rochester Republican, who previously backed a regional approach to restarting businesses and operations, told AP.
But Evers lamented the lack of a state approach, saying: “I can’t imagine another state that is in this predicament where essentially, mile by mile, there may be different rules across all the state of Wisconsin.”
