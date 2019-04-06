Madison Mayor-elect Satya Rhodes-Conway starts her new job later this month and she’s already started work on putting her administration together.
Any questions you’d like to ask her?
If so, here’s a chance to pose one.
The Madsplainers — the Cap Times’ local government podcast team — will have Rhodes-Conway as one of their guests at a live recording Tuesday at the High Noon Saloon along with Progress Center for Black Women founder Sabrina Madison and Ald. Sheri Carter. They’ll be talking about what this past week's election results mean for the city, but we’d love to get your input now about what they should talk about.
If you’ve got a question, email it to reporter Lisa Speckhard Pasque at lspeckhardpasque@madison.com. She is one of The Madsplainers hosts, along with reporter colleagues Abigail Becker and Erik Lorenzsonn.
If you want to hear that question answered live, you’ll need to come to the High Noon Tuesday, and we’d love to see you there. Tickets are $10 and they are available at the High Noon’s website, but admission is free to those who join the Cap Times’ new membership program.
The doors open at the High Noon, 701 E. Washington Ave., at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and the recording will run 7-8 p.m.