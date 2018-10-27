On the issues

Here's a look at where Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger State Superintendent Tony Evers stand on key issues:

K-12 schools

Evers: Increase state funding for school districts by nearly $1.7 billion over the next two years, with a boost of more than $600 million for special education and fully funding 4-year-old kindergarten for all children. The plan would renew a now-defunct commitment for the state to fund two-thirds of school districts’ per-pupil cost to educate students. The plan would not cause an overall property tax increase statewide, though taxes could go up in wealthier districts and down in poorer ones.

Walker: Renew a now-defunct commitment for the state to fund two-thirds of school districts’ per-pupil cost to educate students, a move expected to cost at least $130 million a year. Keep pushing to freeze or lower property taxes, a key source of funding for schools and local governments.

Higher education

Evers: Continue for two years the University of Wisconsin System tuition freeze for in-state students, but unclear what would happen after that. "Increase investments" for the UW System and state technical colleges.

Walker: Continue the UW System tuition freeze for in-state students he implemented and has maintained since 2013. Create a new tax credit of up to $5,000 over a five-year period for college graduates who continue to live and work in Wisconsin.

Health care

Evers: Remove Wisconsin from a national coalition of states suing to overturn the federal health care law known as Obamacare. Expand Medicaid in Wisconsin under Obamacare, which would extend coverage to an estimated 80,000 low-income Wisconsinites and save the state an estimated $190 million a year by bringing more federal funds to the state.

Walker: Authorized Attorney General Brad Schimel to participate in lawsuit to overturn Obamacare. Staunchly opposed expanding Medicaid in Wisconsin under Obamacare, arguing the federal government could one day leave the state on the hook to keep funding the expansion if it cannot. Would support state legislation to help people with pre-existing conditions get health coverage if Obamacare were repealed, though the bill doesn't provide the same level of protections as Obamacare to people with serious health conditions.

Economic Development

Evers: Eliminate the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. created by Walker in 2011, and move economic development functions to another agency. Criticized Walker’s $3 billion subsidy package for electronics maker Foxconn to locate near Racine, saying the deal was poorly negotiated.

Walker: Created WEDC and has said it's helping fuel job growth in Wisconsin. Chief architect of the $3 billion state subsidy package for Foxconn, which he has argued will have a transformative impact on the state’s economy by bringing as many as 13,000 direct jobs.

Taxes

Evers: Cut state income taxes by 10 percent for individuals making no more than $100,000 a year and families making no more than $150,000. Would pay for most of the cut by rolling back a state tax break for manufacturers and farmers by capping it at $300,000 of annual income.

Walker: Maintain the full tax break for manufacturers and farmers, which he says has aided the state’s economic comeback. New tax credits for seniors to defray property tax costs, recent college graduates who stay in Wisconsin and to offset child care costs for families.

Criminal justice

Evers: Cut the state’s prison population in half, though no time frame specified. Supports medical marijuana and would back legalizing marijuana for recreational use if approved by voters in a statewide referendum.

Walker: As a state lawmaker, authored Wisconsin’s

"truth in sentencing" law that restricts early release of prisoners. Opposes legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use.

Environment

Evers: Accused Walker of allowing corporate and political interests to influence environmental regulation. Would rely on science to guide natural resources policy and join other states in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Walker: Curtailed a range of environmental regulations and protections to make the state more business friendly. Opposed federal rules to curb greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

Transportation

Evers: Open to tax or fee increases, including a gas-tax increase, to repair the state’s roads and bridges, which studies have shown to be among the worst in the nation.

Walker: Won't increase the gas tax without an offsetting tax cut of equal or greater value elsewhere. Has pushed the state to maintain its roads and bridges by operating more efficiently and forgoing the reconstruction of large interchanges near Milwaukee.