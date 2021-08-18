'What was it all for?' Wisconsin veterans react to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan

When Adam Wallace departed from Afghanistan about a decade ago, he knew he had done all he could to help the Afghanistan military and police prepare for an eventual U.S. departure from the country.

Over the course of the weekend, Wallace, who spent six years in the U.S. Army Reserve and much of 2010 and 2011 as a military corrections officer training hundreds of Afghan National Army soldiers, watched the harrowing images unfold on television and social media as the country’s government collapsed while capital city Kabul fell to the Taliban and citizens and others attempted to flee the country.

“It’s tough to see the hard work, specifically that you put in, just disappear in what seems like a matter of days,” said Wallace, who lives in Stoughton. “It’s really difficult to watch all this unfolding, to know that the good majority of the people that we trained out there, they wanted a better future for their country, they wanted a better life not only for themselves and for their families.”

Like many veterans, the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan brings with it an amalgamation of feelings ranging from sadness to anger. For Wallace, the overwhelming sentiment is one of shocked confusion.