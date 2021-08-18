'What was it all for?' Wisconsin veterans react to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan

When Adam Wallace departed from Afghanistan about a decade ago, he knew he had done all he could to help the Afghanistan military and police prepare for an eventual U.S. departure from the country.
Over the course of the weekend, Wallace, who spent six years in the U.S. Army Reserve and much of 2010 and 2011 as a military corrections officer training hundreds of Afghan National Army soldiers, watched the harrowing images unfold on television and social media as the country’s government collapsed while capital city Kabul fell to the Taliban and citizens and others attempted to flee the country.
“It’s tough to see the hard work, specifically that you put in, just disappear in what seems like a matter of days,” said Wallace, who lives in Stoughton. “It’s really difficult to watch all this unfolding, to know that the good majority of the people that we trained out there, they wanted a better future for their country, they wanted a better life not only for themselves and for their families.”
Like many veterans, the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan brings with it an amalgamation of feelings ranging from sadness to anger. For Wallace, the overwhelming sentiment is one of shocked confusion.
“To see the 20 years of blood, sweat and tears and over 2,000 service members killed and the 20,000 service members injured and you wonder, ‘What was it all for?’” Wallace said. “It just really feels like it was for nothing … but with more deep thought, you know that you did your mission well and you know you did the right thing, but it’s tough to see that bigger picture when you see Taliban soldiers driving in the very Humvees that you sat in and Taliban soldiers occupying the very bases that you sat in.”
David Green, who works in Madison and lives in Portage, served more than 20 years of active duty with the U.S. Army before retiring as a major in 2006.
Green, 59, spent about two years in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2012 as deputy program manager with the Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan to train the country’s army and police to eventually take over security operations.
That training took place gradually to allow Afghanistan to stand on its own, but as Green noted, “the Taliban was always a factor; they never went away.”
“The progress was stalled and reversed and at some points we began to gain the trust of the people of Afghanistan, but now that we have abandoned them there are many of those people that trusted us that will no longer be safe,” Green said. “I personally know people that are very at risk right now and I’m sure that frightens them and their families.”
While Green said the U.S. should have never entered Afghanistan to the degree that it did after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by al-Qaida, he also opposed the nation’s complete departure, which leaves Afghan soldiers left to either resist or comply with the Taliban.
“Everything that we’ve done to help that country gain and maintain security is now crumbled — it’s over, it’s done,” Green said. “The only thing that we can hope right now is that there is some type of compassion from a group of people who have no tolerance for helping out the Western world and helping their country establish security.”
Wallace said there are no easy answers to how the U.S. should have responded to the constant threat that, once U.S. soldiers departed, the Taliban would again take hold.
“From a grunt solider perspective it’s tough to say what’s the right answer. Staying there for 20 years more I don’t think is the right answer, but this just doesn’t feel like this was the right thing,” he said. “It’s going to be tough to digest and process and there’s going to be a lot of healing, but it’s needed.”
Wallace encouraged any veterans who are left reeling from the events in Afghanistan to reach out to their fellow service men and women or to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Remembering the fallen
Andrew Johnson, the father of one fallen veteran of the war in Afghanistan — 1st Lt. David Johnson, who was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2012 — said the end of America’s presence there brings feelings of sadness and pain, but also pride and a sense of gladness that the conflict is ending.
Johnson, 59, of Horicon, said he’s glad the U.S. is leaving Afghanistan but is heartbroken by the many Afghans seen running toward American planes in recent days in an attempt to escape the country. He said his son, who was a platoon leader, worked with Afghans in rural villages trying to help better their lives.
Johnson said he looks back on his son and his service with pride, and said he doesn’t view his son’s sacrifice any differently despite the events unfolding in Afghanistan in recent weeks.
“There’s no question that people like my son gave their lives, did their duty, did their service, and kept their country safe for the past 20 years,” Johnson said. “I think life is very valuable and I’d hate to see any more soldiers, our soldiers in particular, come back with draped caskets with flags. I think we’ve had enough of that.”
While he wants to see the war end, Johnson said he’s deeply saddened by the way it’s ending, particularly the thought of what may happen to Afghans now that the Taliban are in control. He said he fears the end of the Afghanistan war being worse than Vietnam in terms of the number of Afghans left behind.
Even so, he said he thinks the U.S. strayed from its original mission in Afghanistan, which in his view was to get rid of the terrorists responsible for 9/11 and the groups that harbored them. Being there longer, he fears, cost the U.S. too much.
“We completed that mission and should be very proud of that,” Johnson said. “I’m sorry we were unable to help another country as much as we wanted to, but we did keep our country safe for 20 years.”
Johnson asked that Americans continue to remember the sacrifice and lives given by American service members in the war, and their families.
“My son’s dead, and that’s very sad, but I’ve sacrificed the rest of my life, too,” Johnson said. “I don’t have grandkids from him, people forget that. My wife, my siblings, it’s not a sacrifice that’s one and done. It’s forever in my life here on Earth.”
Vietnam comparisons
Tim Bryhan, 71, of Sun Prairie, who served in the Vietnam War in 1970 and 1971 as an infantryman and a cook, said he can’t help but see parallels between the fall of Saigon in 1975 and the fall of Kabul to the Taliban 46 years later.
For Bryhan, the similarities of American helicopters flying over each city as the U.S. withdrew is striking.
“It’s sort of like Uncle Sam is doing the same book that he wrote back in Vietnam and Korea,” Bryhan said.
With the fall of Saigon in 1975, Bryhan said he felt anger over being told by American leadership about the success of the effort in Vietnam and questioned what his time overseas meant after the swift fall of the South Vietnamese regime.
He said he’s seeing history repeat itself in Afghanistan, with leadership claiming the situation is under control, only to find the Taliban swiftly taking over the country in the wake of America’s departure.
“For Vietnam veterans, us guys who are now 65 to 95, we all just look at it as history repeats itself,” Bryhan said.
Not inevitable
Frances Wiedenhoeft, 61, of Madison, said she decided to escape on a camping trip in recent days after feeling despair, and some survivor’s guilt, over the news of Afghanistan’s collapse. Wiedenhoeft served as a nurse anesthetist in Afghanistan in 2003 and in Iraq in 2007 and 2008, and her thoughts went first to the Afghan interpreters she worked with while there.
“I lived with female interpreters for part of the time that I was there. One of the women I know is safely in Lincoln, Nebraska. The other woman, I have no idea,” Wiedenhoeft said. “She could be there, she could be dead, she could be evacuated, she could be on the road somewhere.”
Wiedenhoeft said the Afghans she knew wanted the same thing as everybody else in the world, as she put it, “to make a living, put food on the table for their kids, have their children go to school and listen to them play in the yard in the evening.”
She said she understands better than anyone that America couldn’t be in Afghanistan forever, but particularly takes issue with the notion that the collapse of the Afghanistan government was inevitable. She blames missteps along the way and said the Afghan army was undernourished, underpaid and without enough ammunition, and faced a well-funded Taliban.
She said the U.S. withdrawal should have been conditional, rather than time-based. Wiedenhoeft said she viewed the mission in Afghanistan as doing good in the world by ousting the Taliban and trying to prevent their return.
Though she’s a peace activist, she supported continuing the mission there to help stabilize the country.
“I thought we owed it to the Afghan people to finish the mission, even if it took a little longer,” she said. “We went in, and we made promises. We helped raise a generation, almost two generations of Afghan people who were beginning to hope. So even as a peace activist, I thought we owed it to them to finish the mission.”
She said she supports greater efforts to help Afghans leave the country. She said she wants to remind people that Afghans are a peace-loving people, and that they’ve ruled their country successfully in the past.
Wisconsin’s role in the Afghanistan saga is likely to continue. Fort McCoy near Tomah could welcome hundreds or possibly thousands of Afghan refugees in the coming days and weeks. On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers said he welcomes those resettlement efforts.
“Just as they protected us in serving our country and helped keep our troops safe, we owe it to them to protect and keep them safe,” Evers said in a statement.