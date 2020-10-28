What the experts are watching on Nov. 3

Four years ago, support from voters in the Green Bay media market helped push President Donald Trump to victory in Wisconsin. A week ahead of Election Day, a statewide pollster said the area is “basically a tossup.”

It’s just one of the regions where Trump will need to run up the tally to win this key battleground state’s 10 electoral votes, which he secured in 2016 by benefitting from a strong showing among rural white voters and low Democratic turnout in urban areas.

Trump’s ability to replicate his victory in Wisconsin, one of the key swing states that broke his way with a razor-thin margin in 2016, is an open question. But as election watchers try to game out his or former Vice President Joe Biden’s path to a win, the Fox Valley and broader Green Bay media market are sure to play a key role.

Eyes are also on the Milwaukee suburbs — including the conservative “WOW” counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington — and the state’s liberal strongholds of Dane and Milwaukee counties.

What follows is a breakdown of what election watchers are looking out for as unofficial results roll in next week.