What Madison's new cannabis law means and doesn't mean for residents

Earlier this month, the Madison City Council overhauled an existing marijuana ordinance that has permitted people to consume or possess small amounts of marijuana on private property to also allow adults 18 and older to possess up to 28 grams — slightly less than an ounce — on public property with permission.
With a few exceptions, the consumption or possession of cannabis in public no longer will result in a municipal citation — fines that have disproportionately been levied against Black people — and the Dane County District Attorney's Office is directing the Madison Police Department not to refer criminal charges solely for possessing 28 grams or less.
But before lighting up in public, there are some do's and don'ts users will need to know to about Madison's newly revised cannabis ordinance if they want to avoid fines or other legal trouble.
Can you bring a small amount of cannabis on the city bus, for example? Yes. Are you allowed to smoke marijuana in a city park? No. Will your neighborhood bar let you have a joint with your old fashioned on the patio? It depends.
Essentially, the changes have extended the decriminalization that had been the rule for cannabis use in private to public spaces, said Ald. Mike Verveer, who was the main sponsor for the revised ordinance.
With Madison's new cannabis law, though, comes some caveats.
For example, the city's original cannabis law did not prohibit possession or consumption inside a private residence that's within 1,000 feet of a school — a violation under state law that can require 100 hours of community service in addition to fines and possible jail time.
Under Madison's revised law, though, consuming cannabis within 1,000 feet of a school, including on public property and inside private residences, can now result in a municipal citation of $1 plus costs for a total of $62.26.
Additionally, the revised law bans possession of cannabis on a school bus, prohibits its use in a vehicle that is in operation and bars anyone 17 and younger from having or using the drug.
The changes also allow adults to possess and consume up to 28 grams of cannabis derivatives, such as THC-containing oil or marijuana-infused food and candy, commonly referred to as edibles, and permits having drug paraphernalia for cannabis.
While cannabis is decriminalized for the most part in private and public spaces, Madison police can still seek charges if its use involves someone dealing marijuana — regardless of the amount — or if users are suspected of other criminal offenses.
"My preference would have been for any changes to marijuana law to occur at the state level, for consistency," acting police Chief Vic Wahl said in a statement. "I also would have preferred that this ordinance change only apply to those older than 21, for consistency with alcohol regulations."
Verveer said he sought to make the age of possession and consumption 18 so as not to exclude UW-Madison students.
The longtime council member also comes from the perspective that the use of alcohol, tobacco and marijuana should all be set at age 18, arguing, "if you can be drafted to defend our country and entrusted with the vote, you should be seen as an adult in all situations."
Public property
It's now allowed for someone to smoke marijuana on a public sidewalk if it's not near a school, but that's not the only public place someone can consume cannabis outside of home.
Under the revised law, "public property" is defined as a place where the public is invited or permitted, such as restaurants, taverns and other businesses. For example, a tavern or restaurant could decide to allow patrons to smoke marijuana on an outdoor patio, said assistant city attorney Marci Paulsen.
It remains illegal to use cannabis inside a tavern, restaurant, store or other places where smoking tobacco is prohibited in Madison, because the use of cannabis is banned in the same areas where the use of cigarettes, other tobacco products and e-cigarettes are prohibited.
But permission from the owner, landlord or tenant of public property is needed to possess or consume cannabis, which could become a lease or tenant/landlord matter.
For example, if a tavern rents its space and wants to allow cannabis on a patio but the building owner objects, Paulsen said the owner would have the final say.
Possession or consumption on public property without permission can result in a municipal citation.
As for Metro Transit buses, Paulsen said there aren't other local regulations that would bar an adult rider from carrying a small amount of cannabis. But smoking it on the bus, like smoking tobacco, is not allowed.
Parks
Madison boasts a lot of green with its extensive park system. But the use of another green in the park is technically not allowed despite the revised local law.
Wisconsin state statutes give municipal park commissions the ability to set rules and regulations within the public spaces.
And the Madison Parks Commission has a behavior policy that lists "possessing, selling, distributing, or consuming a controlled substance without a prescription" as one of several inappropriate behaviors, which includes "explicit sexual activities," damaging park property and fighting.
The policy encourages park staff to first educate violators before "taking stronger measures to enforce those policies." Under the policy, a violation could result in a person being banned from a park from one day up to a year.
Since the behavior policy was implemented in 2012, there have been 357 violations issued and only four for marijuana, said parks spokesperson Ann Shea.
"We have not had major issues related to the use or possession of cannabis in the park system over the years, and we do not anticipate that changing at this time," Shea said.
Paulsen said the existing park policy trumps the revised cannabis ordinance.
Non-city land
As Wisconsin's capital and home to the state's flagship university, much of the land in Madison is not under its jurisdiction, and city ordinances, such as the cannabis law, don't apply to state, federal and UW-Madison property.
Paulson said it was conceivable that a person could be criminally charged for possessing or using cannabis on the lawn of the Capitol — a state-owned property — while use on an adjacent city-owned sidewalk would not result in charges.
And UW-Madison students who decide to take a bong to Bascom Hill aren't exempt from fines either.
University administrative codes and state statutes govern conduct on university property, said Brent Plisch, assistant chief for the UW-Madison Police Department. So someone in possession of marijuana on campus property can be issued a ticket under administrative codes.
Off campus, such as during traffic stops, university police have largely enforced marijuana possession by issuing citations for violating Dane County or city ordinances, Plisch said, unless the situation involved distributing marijuana or another criminal charge.
He said university police only recently gained the ability to issue city citations for marijuana possession, which now won't be possible for small amounts under the revised ordinance.
