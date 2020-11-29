What Madison's new cannabis law means and doesn't mean for residents

Verveer said he sought to make the age of possession and consumption 18 so as not to exclude UW-Madison students.

The longtime council member also comes from the perspective that the use of alcohol, tobacco and marijuana should all be set at age 18, arguing, "if you can be drafted to defend our country and entrusted with the vote, you should be seen as an adult in all situations."

Public property

It's now allowed for someone to smoke marijuana on a public sidewalk if it's not near a school, but that's not the only public place someone can consume cannabis outside of home.

Under the revised law, "public property" is defined as a place where the public is invited or permitted, such as restaurants, taverns and other businesses. For example, a tavern or restaurant could decide to allow patrons to smoke marijuana on an outdoor patio, said assistant city attorney Marci Paulsen.

It remains illegal to use cannabis inside a tavern, restaurant, store or other places where smoking tobacco is prohibited in Madison, because the use of cannabis is banned in the same areas where the use of cigarettes, other tobacco products and e-cigarettes are prohibited.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}