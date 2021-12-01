What happens in Wisconsin if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

Weininger said anti-abortion advocates will have to wait to see whether Texas’ law is allowed to stand, but in the meantime he wants states such as Wisconsin to begin passing laws similar to the one Texas passed, which prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before many people know they’re pregnant.

If a Republican is elected in 2022, Wisconsin could see such a law passed and even survive judicial scrutiny, depending on how the U.S. Supreme Court acts.

Texas lawmakers wrote the law to evade federal judicial review by allowing private citizens to bring lawsuits in state court against anyone involved in an abortion, besides the patient.

Weininger said anti-abortion advocates for years have wanted that kind of enforcement. The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers but also said that other challenges can be brought.

James Bopp Jr., general counsel for the National Right to Life Committee, said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision not to block the Texas law signals a small but meaningful shift in the way the court treats the abortion issue, one that could eventually lead to Roe v. Wade being struck down.