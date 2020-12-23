What did we learn? Tyrone Cratic Williams spoke from his heart while running for office

For Tyrone Cratic Williams, 2020 was a time of "irreversible growth."
Though he's typically not one to be at the front and center of things (his day job as a Madison police officer consists of "a lot of background work," he noted), this was the year he stepped up and put himself out there, particularly as a first-time candidate for office.
"It's a build-up, almost like a pressure cooker," Cratic Williams said. "So many instances of seeing systemic racism, of experiencing the ups and downs of being a Black male in Madison, just over time ... It just came to a point where I'm going to step up and I'm going to speak my mind and speak from my personal experiences."
Though he was speaking for himself, Cratic Williams was certain others would relate because he knew what he was experiencing "is not isolated." And people did relate. As a candidate for the state Legislature (who ultimately finished second in the seven-way primary for the 76th Assembly District), the support he garnered during his bid confirmed that for him.
Without a political background to draw on, Cratic Williams said he approached his campaign with areas of focus that "were all things that I have literally experienced in my own personal life."
"Everything came from my heart," he said. "I think back to some of the forums, and just (talking) with the public, and when I'm sharing my issues, I'm flashing back to real things that happened to me as I'm speaking; they're very personal. And I think that's what makes that lived experience so, so real, because it is."
Part of what shaped his candidacy and his year were the new ways he challenged himself. For example, he worked to end his belief that people "have my best interests at hand by default" and "that others will advocate on our behalf" — a change made after repeatedly seeing individuals in power take "my pain, my community's pain, and (use) it for their own selfish gain."
Now, he's developing a new, nuanced way of approaching policies and the structures of government, training himself "to dig deeper" and avoid falling "for the status quo."
"I think more and more people are coming to see that, especially as we see more challenges in our communities," he said. "Once you see it, you can't unsee it. And you grow from that and continue to push and continue to pretty much stand up for yourself."
Cratic Williams said he's not sure what the future will hold. But for now, he's looking forward to building, advocating and giving others the tools they need to do the same.
"There are other people out here in Madison who are right there, knocking at the door to be leaders, to have that influence and affect positive change," he said. "It's just a matter of knocking down that door and making yourself known. That's the biggest thing I've learned from 2020: Don't take it for granted, don't take anything for granted, but be vulnerable and take that risk."
