What did we learn? Tyrone Cratic Williams spoke from his heart while running for office

"Everything came from my heart," he said. "I think back to some of the forums, and just (talking) with the public, and when I'm sharing my issues, I'm flashing back to real things that happened to me as I'm speaking; they're very personal. And I think that's what makes that lived experience so, so real, because it is."

Part of what shaped his candidacy and his year were the new ways he challenged himself. For example, he worked to end his belief that people "have my best interests at hand by default" and "that others will advocate on our behalf" — a change made after repeatedly seeing individuals in power take "my pain, my community's pain, and (use) it for their own selfish gain."

Now, he's developing a new, nuanced way of approaching policies and the structures of government, training himself "to dig deeper" and avoid falling "for the status quo."

"I think more and more people are coming to see that, especially as we see more challenges in our communities," he said. "Once you see it, you can't unsee it. And you grow from that and continue to push and continue to pretty much stand up for yourself."