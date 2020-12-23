What did we learn? Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on a quick, resilient city government

In a year that pushed Madison to its limits and propelled the city to reimagine key services, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is leaning into change and innovation.
She’s learned that when it’s necessary, and with the assistance of “talented and resilient” city workers, local government can move quickly. Last spring, in a matter of weeks, the city moved a third of its employees to telework and transformed other positions to be safe, shifted employees to different departments and entirely recreated its public meeting system.
“One of the things that I have been trying to focus on is how do we take what we're learning in this moment where we're being forced to change and capture those lessons, so that when it's more of a choice to change that we're still able to do that,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Rhodes-Conway is at the helm of a city grappling with new realities — economic, social and personal – induced by the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing public health crisis interrupted key priorities of her administration, pushing pandemic response to the top, while protests over police brutality brought into focus public safety and racial equity issues.
She doesn’t mince words about the difficulty of the year. But Rhodes-Conway also seeks out the bright spots like the recent hire of Kristy Kumar for the position of equity and social justice manager, additional funding for affordable housing in the 2021 budget and a focus on local businesses owned by people of color and women.
She hopes the year of forced adaptations in response to the coronavirus pandemic will directly lead Madison to be more equitable, sustainable and focused on the recovery of the community, especially those who have suffered most.
“I'm hopeful that we are going to be able to — certainly within the city but perhaps throughout the entire community — move away from that immediate crisis response and start to think a little bigger picture, a little longer term about how we can not get back to normal, but get back to something better,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Noting a broader theme of 2020, she recalled multiple instances of neighbors offering up produce from their garden, people asking for and receiving assistance or Goodman Community Center’s effort to provide Thanksgiving dinner baskets.
“It is really across our community that people have risen to meet the need. The need has expanded dramatically, but everywhere you look, people are finding ways to help,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It's really remarkable, and I think that we don't celebrate that enough.”
The mayor holds realistic expectations about next year but expresses optimism about the coming vaccine, loosened public health restrictions and the possibilities of friendly federal attitudes toward local governments from the new presidential administration under President-elect Joe Biden.
“I do think that there will be a time, maybe even early next year, when we are able to start to raise our eyes up a little bit and look forward and pay more attention to what comes next,” Rhodes-Conway said.
