What did we learn? Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on a quick, resilient city government

In a year that pushed Madison to its limits and propelled the city to reimagine key services, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is leaning into change and innovation.

She’s learned that when it’s necessary, and with the assistance of “talented and resilient” city workers, local government can move quickly. Last spring, in a matter of weeks, the city moved a third of its employees to telework and transformed other positions to be safe, shifted employees to different departments and entirely recreated its public meeting system.

“One of the things that I have been trying to focus on is how do we take what we're learning in this moment where we're being forced to change and capture those lessons, so that when it's more of a choice to change that we're still able to do that,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Rhodes-Conway is at the helm of a city grappling with new realities — economic, social and personal – induced by the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing public health crisis interrupted key priorities of her administration, pushing pandemic response to the top, while protests over police brutality brought into focus public safety and racial equity issues.